Joan Osborne and Judy Collins Celebrate The Holidays at Spruce Peak Arts

Spruce Peak Arts will present powerhouse vocals from eight-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne on Friday, December 15, 7:00pm and acclaimed folksinger/songwriter Judy Collins on Thursday, December 21, 7:00pm to celebrate the holidays. Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center is located at 122 Hourglass Drive at the base of Stowe Mountain, Vermont. Tickets are $49-$75 and can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.

Performing on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 pm Joan Osborne is an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist. Her 1995 album Relish was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video “What If God Was One Of Us“. She directed the video for Relish's second single St. Teresa and created the artwork for the album's physical package. She has traveled the U.S. and the world for over twenty-five years performing in clubs, theaters, arenas and stadiums, with her own band and as a featured vocalist.

Her extensive career highlights include founding her own independent label, Womanly Hips Records, in 1991; Duets with Luciano Pavarotti, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, Patti Smith, Emmylou Harris, Isaac Hayes and many others; Touring with the post-Jerry Garcia Grateful Dead and with Motown's Funk Brothers; a Co-headliner for Lilith Fair tour; Performing for The Dalai Lama at his monastery in Dharmsala, India; Featured artist at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert in Oslo, Norway, and much more. Her new album “Nobody Owns You” is set to be released September 8, 2023. Joan Osborne-Great American Cities Video. Learn more about Joan Osborne on her website.

Performing on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 pm acclaimed folksinger, songwriter Judy Collins brings her Holidays and Hits to Spruce Peak Arts. In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

The award-winning singer-songwriter has garnered several top-ten hits gold- and platinum-selling albums and is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell's Both Sides Now from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Judy won Song of the Year at the 1975 Grammy Awards for her intimate version of Send in the Clowns, a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.

Her 55th release, Spellbound, finds Judy enjoying an artistic renaissance. Spellbound is an introspective and impressionistic album, and it marks the first time ever she wrote all the songs on one of her albums. The album revisits the thrilling 1960s Greenwich Village years; recreates breathtaking moments in the wilds of Colorado during Judy's childhood; snapshots her hellraising years; and frames quiet moments of nature from just a few years back. Judy Collins & Ari Hest – Strangers Again video. Learn more about Judy Collins on her website.