Jeanne Beckwith's Newest Comic Drama SAM & JIM IN HELL! Announced At Lost Nation Theater

Come celebrate the human beings behind the literary Legends in Jeanne Beckwith's newest comic drama, SAM & JIM IN HELL! - at Lost Nation Theater – central Vermont's resident professional theater. The show runs Thursdays- Sundays, October 5–22 at LNT's home within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

It's thrilling to be back welcoming audiences after being displaced by the flood.

Sam & Jim in Hell sees Samuel Beckett and James Joyce unexpectedly together in, what they eventually agree is, some kind of afterlife! They confound, cajole, criticize, and confront each other.

They also trade wits, bantering with "The Colleen of the Gate", and perhaps most consequentially, contend with the women they have wronged: Beckett's wife Suzanne and Joyce's daughter Lucia.

Lost Nation Theater's production of this new play is full of “family.” It seems everyone involved has some long-term connection to the company – even if they're making their LNT debut!

Samuel Beckett is played by Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent. Opposite him as James Joyce is Jock MacDonald. Jock & Kim are both UVM Theatre grads, and worked together at the Champlain Shakespeare Festival. Jock was part of LNT's first seasons at Montpelier City Hall and it's a delight to have these two old friends, playing old friends and facing off once again.

Beckett's wife Suzanne is played by the amazing Abby Paige – an LNT company member for nearly 15 years, starting with David Budbill's Judevine. Most recently, LNT premiered Abby's solo work: Les Files du QUOI?

Ruth Wallman – a stalwart of the Vermont theater scene for decades, who first worked with LNT in 1998 – returns as “The Colleen of the Gate” who delights in fondly tormenting these two literary giants while pretending to be helpful.

Joyce's daughter Lucia is played by Amanda MacDonald. Amanda (yes, Jock's daughter!), is an actor in LA working on TV shows such as CSI and The Connors. (The strike freed her to come home to Vermont and join LNT for the first time.)

Directing her 3rd Jeanne Beckwith premiere is Kathleen Keenan. The design team includes LNT favorites Clay Coyle (scenic), David Orlando (lighting), Andrew Vachon (sound), and Cora DS Fauser (costumes). Cora raves:



“When I saw LNT's zoom reading of Sam & Jim in Hell two years ago, I was so excited to see it performed, I made them promise I could dress this one… This may be Jeanne B's best yet!”

LNT has been working with Jeanne on developing the play since first learning that she was flirting with the idea of writing it in 2020! Bent is a huge fan of Samuel Beckett's and was keen to make sure Beckwith's latest work – with its structure inspired by Waiting for Godot - came to life on stage.

“With “Sam & Jim in Hell,” Jeanne invents a dramatic conversation between two of the most prolific and vastly different writers of the 20th century. One an enigmatic minimalist, the other a volcanic fountain of verbosity. She's created a mind-bending opportunity for us to spend some quality time with these two fiery Giants––and it's a wild ride!” - Kim Bent



Beckwith's meticulous research into Joyce & Beckett peppers Sam & Jim in Hell with provocative detail. It's about Language, it's about Legacy. It's about Love. Or as the playwright puts it: “…Oh hell, it's about Life!”

Lost Nation Theater: 2020 “Theater of the Decade” - Broadway World, “Best in New England”- Yankee Magazine, and named One of the Best Regional Theaters in America by NYC Drama League is Sponsored by Flood & Recovery Fund of the Vermont Community Foundation, City of Montpelier, Vermont Mutual Insurance, Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund, National Life Group, Leahy Press, Eternity, Vermont Arts Council and The World.

October 5 – 22, 2023

7:30pm Thursdays–Saturdays; 2:00pm Sundays.

Live In Person; Live-Streamed, and On-Demand!

Masks are preferred & strongly recommended for in person attendance, but not required.

The Flood made LNT/City Hall's elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. The play will be available digitally to make the show accessible to those unable to physically join us. We appreciate your understanding during this emergency situation.

Tickets are $10 – $30 (depending on ticket-type. Guaranteed reserved seating available for additional fee.) Available On-Line; by Phone (Tu-Fri, 11am-3pm) or In Person at the door as available Click Here, phone: 802-229-0492, email: info@lostnationtheater.org.