JAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary Guests

JAG Productions has announced the 5th annual JAG JUKE JOINT, the fundraiser gala that brings the Upper Valley JAG community in close every fall.

Saturday, November 19th, JAG Productions presents a special Freedom edition of our annual fundraising night, and JAG is transforming the Cornerstone Community Center in Hartford, VT, into a House of Black Dandyism, so you're invited to have fun with the fashion and get free in your Dandyism attire with us.

This special evening will be hosted by none other than The Maine Attraction, better known as "The Triple Threat of Burlesque," who'll emcee a stellar line-up of performances. JAG invited some of our favorite artists and alum to present their musical stylings: a medley from the musicals AIN'T MISBEHAVIN and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD starring JAG artists Darron Hayes (NEXT TO NORMAL), Ines Nassara (THEATRE ON THE HILL starring BRITTON & THE STING), and Jermaine Miles (URINETOWN Residency at New York Theatre Workshop); a tap number performed by Warren James with poetry by Audre Lorde and Langston Hughes recited by Donathan Walters; and an operatic rendition of SENTIMENTAL MOOD by Duke Ellington sung by Tesia Kwarteng. Music Direction by Elijah Caldwell (Music Director for NEXT TO NORMAL at THEATRE ON THE HILL, 2021).

There will be a live auction full of special items curated by JAG, to bid and directly support programming in our 2022/2023 Season! Dinner will be provided by Jarvis' mother, Peggy Ware, who will be serving authentic South Carolina soul food.

As the evening's capstone, we will be honoring Aleasha Harris for her achievements in Playwriting, Kirya Traber for their success as a Multihyphenate Artist, Nathalie Batraville for their outstanding work as a Community Organizer & Educator and Zhailon Levingston for his pioneering work as a Director. These honorees are extended members of the JAG family, and each has made significant impacts on the American Theatre and the broader community this year.

Jarvis Green, JAG's Founder & Producing Artistic Director, says "The JAG Juke Joint is so important because it brings together JAG's audiences, artists, Board, staff, and our Upper Valley community. Everyone will get to connect and revel - and that's an extraordinary gift. This celebration will be an affirmation of artistic belonging, and a recognition of JAG's incredible achievements. So, you can say it's a celebration of life! Because when we celebrate Black culture, we're celebrating humanity. It'll be an excellent opportunity to bask in our shared community, and to become part of JAG's future."

Ahead of Juke Joint, JAG reiterates its commitment to serve as an Artistic Sanctuary for Black Creatives in the American Theatre, to catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community through the lens of the Black experience.

To purchase tables or for more information, visit www.jagproductionsvt.com or contact Jason at info@jagproductionsvt.com or 714-585-7070.