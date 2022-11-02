JAG Productions Annual Fundraiser JUKE JOINT is Back With Southern Soul and Honorary Guests
The event is set for Saturday, November 19th.
JAG Productions has announced the 5th annual JAG JUKE JOINT, the fundraiser gala that brings the Upper Valley JAG community in close every fall.
Saturday, November 19th, JAG Productions presents a special Freedom edition of our annual fundraising night, and JAG is transforming the Cornerstone Community Center in Hartford, VT, into a House of Black Dandyism, so you're invited to have fun with the fashion and get free in your Dandyism attire with us.
This special evening will be hosted by none other than The Maine Attraction, better known as "The Triple Threat of Burlesque," who'll emcee a stellar line-up of performances. JAG invited some of our favorite artists and alum to present their musical stylings: a medley from the musicals AIN'T MISBEHAVIN and SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD starring JAG artists Darron Hayes (NEXT TO NORMAL), Ines Nassara (THEATRE ON THE HILL starring BRITTON & THE STING), and Jermaine Miles (URINETOWN Residency at New York Theatre Workshop); a tap number performed by Warren James with poetry by Audre Lorde and Langston Hughes recited by Donathan Walters; and an operatic rendition of SENTIMENTAL MOOD by Duke Ellington sung by Tesia Kwarteng. Music Direction by Elijah Caldwell (Music Director for NEXT TO NORMAL at THEATRE ON THE HILL, 2021).
There will be a live auction full of special items curated by JAG, to bid and directly support programming in our 2022/2023 Season! Dinner will be provided by Jarvis' mother, Peggy Ware, who will be serving authentic South Carolina soul food.
As the evening's capstone, we will be honoring Aleasha Harris for her achievements in Playwriting, Kirya Traber for their success as a Multihyphenate Artist, Nathalie Batraville for their outstanding work as a Community Organizer & Educator and Zhailon Levingston for his pioneering work as a Director. These honorees are extended members of the JAG family, and each has made significant impacts on the American Theatre and the broader community this year.
Jarvis Green, JAG's Founder & Producing Artistic Director, says "The JAG Juke Joint is so important because it brings together JAG's audiences, artists, Board, staff, and our Upper Valley community. Everyone will get to connect and revel - and that's an extraordinary gift. This celebration will be an affirmation of artistic belonging, and a recognition of JAG's incredible achievements. So, you can say it's a celebration of life! Because when we celebrate Black culture, we're celebrating humanity. It'll be an excellent opportunity to bask in our shared community, and to become part of JAG's future."
Ahead of Juke Joint, JAG reiterates its commitment to serve as an Artistic Sanctuary for Black Creatives in the American Theatre, to catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community through the lens of the Black experience.
To purchase tables or for more information, visit www.jagproductionsvt.com or contact Jason at info@jagproductionsvt.com or 714-585-7070.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
The Flynn has announced the return of the hit improv comedy show Whose Live Anyway? on the Main Stage on April 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for Whose Live Anyway? are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on Friday, November 4.
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre to Present THE END OF THE WORLD AS WE KNEW IT Beginning This Month
October 29, 2022
Vermont Actors' Repertory Theatre will open its 18th season with the world premiere of 'The End of the World As We Knew It' by international, Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith and directed by Alex Nicosia. The first show of the season will be presented at the Company's new home in the West Rutland Town Hall Theatre, 35 Marble Street on October 28, 29, and 30 and November 4, 5, and 6.
The Flynn Announces THE SIMON AND GARFUNKEL STORY And Il Divo In 2023
October 26, 2022
The Flynn has announced new music shows coming to the Main Stage in 2023. On March 8 at 7:30 pm, multinational operatic pop group Il Divo graces the stage at the Flynn. And on March 10 at 7:30 pm, the hit tribute show The Simon & Garfunkel Story comes to Burlington.
TIM JENNINGS: 50 YEARS OF STORYTELLING Comes to Lost Nation Theater Next Month
October 26, 2022
Tim Jennings is Back! Vermont's “legendary,' 'irresistible,' 'captivating” folk storyteller returns to LNT with a new and deeply personal program of old & new tales, music, and musings & reflections on his long career as “Vermont's Leading Talespinner.'
SCAREFEST, Film and Dance Party Comes to the Vergennes Opera House This Weekend
October 24, 2022
“Scarefest,” a creation of actor and local resident Jeremy Holm, is back this Halloween with a night of scary fun on Saturday, October 29, starting at 7pm.