JAG Hires New Associate Artistic Director Sideeq Heard

JAG Productions, a Vermont and New York City-based theatre company centering Black and Black queer storytelling, has announced the hiring of Sideeq Heard as JAG's new associate artistic director.

Heard, an emerging multi-hyphenate theatre artist with national and international experience, will bring his keen aesthetic sensibilities to the creative team at JAG. With a BFA from Howard University and an MFA from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Sideeq first worked with the JAG team directing A Curious Thing by Jeremy O'Brian at 2021's Theatre on the Hill at King Arthur Baking Company. JAG producing artistic director Jarvis Green was so impressed with Heard's work that he invited Heard to join the JAG team.

"I have known and admired Sideeq since meeting him last year for Theatre on the Hill. He is a wonderful and magnetic leader, with superb taste, deep values, and terrific management skills. He is a man of the people, who brings artistic vision, commitment to community, and an enormous generosity of spirit to JAG," says Green.

Hiring Heard is part of a strategic growth plan currently underway at JAG Productions. His efforts will increase overall capacity for the company, allowing it to expand its programming and offer additional opportunities for Black storytellers to develop their work. Based out of New York City, Heard will also assist in expanding JAG's influence there and in the broader theatre world.

"I am honored and humbled to join JAG Productions as the inaugural Associate Artistic Director during this special time of growth and expansion. I'm in awe of how JAG continues to champion Black, Brown, and Queer storytellers alike. With my innovation and rich artistic background, I hope to continue uplifting JAG's mission as we broaden our impact in both the Upper Valley and New York City theatre community," says Heard.