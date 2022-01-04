Il Divo Honors The Late Carlos Marin In A Greatest Hits Tour At Boch Center Wang Theatre, February 22

Following the tragic passing of Il Divo's Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group - America's David Miller, France's Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland's Urs Buhler - will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin.

The tour, previously, the "For Once in My Life" tour will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie.

The tour will be filled with Il Divo's hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production and comes to the Boch Center Wang Theatre on February 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office or www.bochcenter.org. A limited number of VIP Packages are available.

"Carlos was a larger-than-life personality, with a rare combination of an incredibly beautiful, God-given voice and absolutely, immense talent. His passion, playfulness and sense of humor made for such a magical persona, and his laugh would always lift anyone up. He was loved by millions of fans all over the world and we were lucky and honored to be able to perform with him in our midst for so many years. We'll deeply miss his playfulness, friendship and brilliant voice. In his honor, we'll be setting up a Carlos Marin Foundation and will be playing tribute to his singing in our future shows. May everyone remember him for his beautiful soul, his amazing talent and may he forever rest in peace," said Miller, Izambard and Buhle in a statement.

Il Divo is the most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, which Il Divo still enjoys since they first banded together in 2003. With over 30 million albums sold, 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries to their credit Il Divo were the first Classical Crossover artists to have an album debut at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 chart.

Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the theatre. Guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.

Tickets are on sale now at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. VIP package sales will begin Tuesday, June 29 at 10:00AM.

The Wang Theatre is located at 270 Tremont Street, Boston, MA 02116.