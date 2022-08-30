Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Higher Ground And Spruce Peak Arts to Present An Evening With Martin Sexton, December 8

The American singer-songwriter will be returning to Spruce Peak Arts for the first time since 2019.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Higher Ground and Spruce Peak Arts have announced An Evening with Martin Sexton, co-presented by Higher Ground. The American singer-songwriter will be returning to Spruce Peak Arts for the first time since 2019.

Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early 90's. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films, though it's his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more.

For tickets: Member pre-sale go live Thursday, September 1st at 11AM (Est). Tickets on sale to the public, Friday, September 2nd at 11AM (EST).

Tickets range from $35-$55 and can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling 802.760.4634.





