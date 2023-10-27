Gina Coleman and The Misty Blues Band Come to Vergennes Opera House Next Month

Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band returns to perform at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm.

Gina was first introduced to the Vergennes Opera House audience in 2021 when she appeared as a guest vocalist in the final performance of Bob Stannard and those Dangerous Bluesmen. She was invited back in March of 2022 to perform her “Queens of the Blues” show which sold out completely. The performance on November 4 is the first time Gina Coleman and the Misty Blues Band will be performing many of their original songs, some of which are currently up for Grammy nominations.

This prolific group has been nominated for a few Independent Blues Music Awards and their original recordings have broad international airplay. By the end of 2023, in the band's 25th year, they will have successfully released three albums with Guitar One Records, two of which (Outside the Lines and Misty Blues) are under consideration for Grammy nominations in seven categories. Earlier this year they embarked on their first UK tour, performing at iconic venues such as the 100 Club in London and the Cavern Club in Liverpool.

“Gina's voice is deep, moody, soulful, and arresting,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “When I first heard her sing, my head snapped straight up. I have been hooked ever since! I am so glad that we get to hear her sing her original songs and hear the full breadth of musical talent that the Misty Blues Band brings to the stage.”

Gina Coleman, lead singer of the Misty Blues Band, founded the group in 1999, which is based out of Berkshire County, MA. They are known for their exceptional original and traditional blues music and songs with hints of jazz, soul, funk and tent revival gospel. They have recorded with Eric Gales, Charles Neville and Joe Louis Walker, and opened for contemporary blues artists like Tab Benoit, James Montgomery, John Primer, Roomful of Blues, Albert Cummings and Michael Powers. They have performed extensively throughout New England and toured the continental U.S., Canada and recently the UK. The band recently earned an Independent Blues Music Award nomination for the best contemporary blues song. The band's original recordings have wide radio airplay in the U.S. and UK.

The full band features Gina Coleman, lead vocalist, Bill Patriquin, bass and vocals, Rob Tatten, drums, trumpet and vocals, Aaron Dean on saxophone, and Seth Fleischmann, guitar and vocals.

The entire event is being produced in partnership with the Vermont Blues Society (VBS), a non-profit organization formed some years ago by Vermont Blues musicians to keep the community connected and to promote blues music. The evening is also supported by the full slate of season sponsors.

The concert takes place on Saturday, November 4. The doors and cash bar open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are just $20 in advance online at VergennesOperaHouse.org or $25 at the door.

All proceeds from ticket sales go to benefit the theater's All Access Project which calls for an elevator tower to the second-floor theater as well as ADA access to the stage and dressing room levels. More information can be found here: All Access Project.

This concert is made possible with support from the Vermont Blues Society and the theater's 2023-2024 sponsors: Realtor Sue Walsh, Berkshire Hathaway Vermont Realty Group, The Vergennes Partnership, Geoff & Susan Nelson, Ed & Beverly Biello, Amanda Bodell & Jeffry Glassberg, Jackman Fuels, H.J. LeBoeuf & Sons Contractors & Builders, Mike & Maggie Catillaz, Ned & Lauren Pike, Philip & Roberta Puschel, RPM: Restoration & Performance Motorcars, Bob & Deb Hartenstein, Schaefer Family, Connie & Bill Houston, Lizbeth & Timothy Ryan, Vergennes Animal Hospital, Casella Waste Management, Otter Creek Awnings, and in Memory of Garry Simpson.