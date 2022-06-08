FOODAROO! Returns for 7th Annual Summer Celebration of Vermont Food, Beverages, Bakers and Music

On Sunday, June 26, the seventh-annual Foodaroo festival comes to Middlebury's Historic Marble Works District overlooking the falls. Presented by Middlebury Underground (MUD), Foodaroo is a family-friendly festival that celebrates Vermont's culinary artisans and beverage makers, with an emphasis on Addison and Chittenden County vendors and farms.

From food trucks to brick-and-mortar operations, this event is dedicated to showcasing creative, farm fresh cuisine. Attendees taste their way through the festival while enjoying leading local bands, street performers, kids' activities, baking competitions and much more. Cover $5 (cash). Kids 12 and under FREE. Food and beverages available to purchase. Foodaroo is proud to donate a portion of proceeds to the United Way of Addison County, which funds and supports more than 30 crucial, life-changing programs in Addison County.

Foodaroo 2022 will feature all time festival favorites, as well as newcomers, providinga delicious taste of the farm-to-table lifestyle that is a hallmark of our state. Food and beverage vendors include: American Flatbread; Bobcat Café/Crooked Ladle Catering; Creed's Food Truck; Evolution Kitchen; Mexico in Vermont; Rollin' Rooster; Taco Truck Allstars; Thai at Home; Lulu Ice Cream; Pavlov's Dogs; Taste of Abyssinia (Ethiopian!); Southern Smoke Foods; The Giving Fridge; Maudette Poutine; Luiza's Homemade with Love (Pierogi!); Royal Oak Coffee; Juice Amour; Sisters of Anarchy Ice Cream; Limavady Whisky; Shacksbury; Aqua ViTea Kombucha; Golden Rule Mead and more! Beer, wine, hard cider, and summer cocktails will be offeredat three American Flatbread bars, plus sampling from other alcoholic and nonalcoholic vendors.

Foodaroo is about food and performance that exhilarates and engages all ages. This year's festival is proud to welcome celebrated street performer The Flyin' Hawaiian, featuring hula-hoop acrobatics, contortion, interactive comedy and improvisation culminating in a finale upon a 15-foot high coconut tree. Live music kicks off with Burlington-based surf-rock band Barbacoa, and later stars Craig Mitchell of Belizbeha fame, in his band Purple, which won Seven Day's Best Band Award for its riff on Prince, as well as playing funk, David Bowie, Radiohead, and more. The evening concludes with West African drumming and dance. All emceed by WVTK's Bruce Zeman of Bruce and Hobbes.

TWO KING ARTHUR FLOUR BAKING CONTESTS - FOR KIDS & ADULTS! Foodaroo is honored to host a King ArthurFlour baking contest- joining the ranks of about 180 fairs and festivals nationwide that offer these exciting competitions. This year's theme is "classic pies with a creative twist" and invites bakers of all ages to submit their very best sweet pie that riffs on a classic. Anne Haynie Collins, author of Vintage Pies leads the judging table, along with other special guests. For contest rules, prizes and to enter, please visit: www.middunderground.org/kingarthur.

Foodaroo is brought to you by Middlebury UndergrounD (MUD), and is sponsored by the Marble Works Partnership, American Flatbread, the Addison County Independent, WVTK, Farrell Distributing, WhistlePig Whiskey, Two Brothers Tavern, GStone Motors and Stone Motors, Shacksbury, the Middlebury Natural Foods Co-op, J.P. Carrara & Sons, Casella, IPJ Real Estate, National Bank of Middlebury, Heritage Ford, r.k. Miles, Let'sGrow Kids, and other contributors. General admission is $5 cash, with kids 12 and under FREE. Food can be purchased directly from vendors on the day of the event.

Middlebury UndergrounD (MUD) is a 501(c)(3) multidisciplinary arts and event production organization seeking to bring the diverse cross-sections of our community together around unique, shared experiences.