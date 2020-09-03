Drive In Broadway At Harborside Concert Will Be Held in Plattburgh

The concert takes place Saturday, September 5.

A special drive in concert, called Broadway At Harborside Concert, is coming to Plattsburgh on September 5.

Bill and Brenda McColgin bring their powerhouse voices and theatrical panache to a LIVE performance of Broadway highlights from Les Miserables to Hamilton! Plus, piano pros Jennifer Moore and Rose Chancler present two of the most beloved stories ever set to music: Peter and the Wolf and Carnival of the Animals.

This is a drive-in concert that the whole family will enjoy!

Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Located at 2 Dock Street, near the City of Plattsburgh Marina.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/events/3235824883167501/.

