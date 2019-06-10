Dorset Theatre Festival Presents Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES

Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis and Producing Director Will Rucker, will open the 42nd Season on June 20 with a revival of Noel Coward's classic comedy, PRIVATE LIVES directed by Evan Yionoulis.

The cast of PRIVATE LIVES includes Rachel Pickup (Wonder Woman, No Bananas - BBC) as Amanda Prynne and Shawn Fagan as Elyot Chase, the role originated by the author. Anna Crivelli (Appropriate) will play Elyots new wife, Sybil Chase, and Hudson Oznowicz, Amandas new husband, Victor. Dee Pelletier (Broadways August: Osage County, Star Trek: Discovery) will play Louise, the French-speaking maid.

The director of PRIVATE LIVES, Evan Yionoulis (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Dorsets The Norman Conquests: Table Manners), is joined by Scenic Designer Lee Savage (Dorsets The Legend of Georgia McBride), Costume Designer Katherine B. Roth (Come Fly With Me), two-time Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Donald Holder, Sound Designer Jane Shaw (Dorsets Ken Ludwigs Baskerville), and Tony Award-winning Fight Choreographer BH Barry. We thought if we were going to do a play this elegant, we should do it right, so I am so excited by the stunning team of accomplished designers we have been able to assemble for this, said Will Rucker, Dorset Theatre Festivals Producing Director.

Noel Cowards PRIVATE LIVES is a revival of the beloved 1930 comedy of manners. Elyot and Amanda, once married and now honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel, meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. After days of being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger. Their aggrieved spouses appear and a roundelay of affiliations ensues as the women first stick together, then apart, and new partnerships are formed. PRIVATE LIVES will open as part of the Festivals Gala Opening Weekend, June 20 and run through July 6, 2019. Evan has such a deep understanding of Cowards style and timing that made finding this cast a truly exciting process. These actors are going to bring such gorgeous life and skill to this production, said Dina Janis, Dorset Theatre Festivals Artistic Director.

Subscriptions for the 2019 Summer Season and single tickets are on sale now. The box office may be reached by calling (802) 867-2223 ext. 101, Tuesday through Saturday, 12 6 pm. For more information, or to purchase subscriptions and tickets online, visit www.dorsettheatrefestival.org.





