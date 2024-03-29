Celebrate Local Poets At POETRY CAFE At Town Hall Theater In April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theater is celebrating by inviting seven local poets to share their work with the community. A free event, the THT Poetry Café will have a relaxed vibe, with table seating and drinks and snacks on offer.

Local poets include Ruth Farmer, Karin Gotshall, Cindy Hill, Nathaniel Hutner, Tricia Knoll, Laurie Patton and David Weinstock.

“I think poetry can be so effective when read out loud,” says THT artistic director Doug Anderson. “The language really starts to sing, and the personality of each poet adds a dimension you don't get on the page.”

More Information

The Poetry Café will take place at Middlebury's Town Hall Theater on Sunday, April 21 at 2 pm. Admission is free and no ticket is needed, but a $5 donation is suggested. For more information call 802-382-9222.