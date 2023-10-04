Cast Set For A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Northern Stage

Northern Stage has announced casting for a newly reimagined production of the beloved holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, with performances this holiday season from November 21 to December 31, 2023 in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts.

Adapted and directed by Producing Artistic Director Carol Dunne, the new production highlights the current relevance of Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from the perspective of the workers upon whose industry Scrooge has built his fortune. Rarely produced at Northern Stage, A Christmas Carol is part “cautionary tale, part holiday ritual,” according to Dunne. “Most importantly, it is always relevant, always inspiring, and always welcoming in a time of year where we are inclined to think of others more than of ourselves.”

This cast of thirty features nine professional actors and eighteen students of all ages from the Upper Valley. Ebenezer Scrooge will be played by local actor and Northern Stage favorite Jamie Horton. Horton is a long-time collaborator with Northern Stage and was seen most recently in Heisenberg (2022), King Lear (2019), and Noises Off (2018).



Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated stage and screen actor Gordon Clapp portrays Jacob Marley. Clapp most recently starred in the Broadway production of To Kill A Mockingbird. He is well known for his role as Det. Greg Medavoy for all 12 seasons of the television series NYPD Blue, winning an Emmy Award in 1998. He has previously been seen at Northern Stage in Robert Frost: This Verse Business (2017), the world premiere of Trick or Treat (2017), A Doll’s House (2017), A Christmas Carol (2014), and more.



Joining Horton and Clapp in the cast are other local favorites: Kevin David Thomas (Les Misérables on Broadway and at Northern Stage) as Bob Cratchit; Sutton Crawford (Romeo and Juliet at Northern Stage, ABC’s Becoming Us) as Mrs. Cratchit; Max Samuels (Oslo and A Christmas Carol at Northern Stage) as Fred; Kate Kenney (Northern Stage Debut, A Christmas Carol National Tour) as Christmas Past; Nicolas Mongiardo-Cooper (Northern Stage Debut, The Tempest at Alabama Shakespeare Festival) as Christmas Present; Monique St. Cyr (Citrus and A Doll’s House, Part 2 at Northern Stage, CBS’s Bulls) as Belle; Jenn Langhus (The Sound of Music at Northern Stage) as Mrs. Fezziwig; Sam Empey (Northern Stage Debut, The Addams Family at Lost Nation Theater) as Topper; Lily Easter (Northern Stage Debut) as Worker; and Sarah Williams (Northern Stage Debut) as Worker.

The split cast of youth characters includes Yuvraj Sathe (The Railway Children at Northern Stage) and Ciaran Grant as Young Scrooge; Theo Mancini and Chuck Looby as Peter Cratchit; Mariya Ballou and Eliza Rapf as Dick Wilkins; Olive Looby and Matilda Adams as Tiny Tim; Sam Harrison (Twelfth Night at Northern Stage) and Devi Belisle (The SpongeBob Musical at Northern Stage) as Martha; Skylar Spiro (Twelfth Night at Northern Stage) and Tessa Cullen (The SpongeBob Musical at Northern Stage) as Eliza; Mia Montás Antigua and Paige Falcone (The SpongeBob Musical at Northern Stage) as Young Belle; Braelynn Parsons and Arabella Garrison as Fan; and Paige Albers and Grace Klibansky as Belinda Cratchit.

Joining Dunne on the creative team are Amina Alexander (Lighting Designer), David Arsenault (Scenic Designer), Rachel Bernsen (Movement Director), Allison Faye Olken Crutchfield (Costume Designer), David Remedios (Sound Designer), Kevin David Thomas (Music Director), Colt Luedtke (Production Stage Manager), Mandi Benjamin (Child Supervisor/Assistant Director), Julia Egizio (1st Assistant Stage Manager), and Matt Jachim-Gallagher (2nd Assistant Stage Manager).

For A Christmas Carol, Northern Stage will partner with RePlay Arts, a creative reuse arts organization in the Upper Valley that provides access to affordable supplies, opportunities for creative exploration, and hands-on educational programs for makers of all ages. Northern Stage and RePlay Arts will be hosting two Winter Arts and Crafts events at the theater during the run, inviting all Upper Valley families to join the holiday festivities.

Northern Stage’s 2023/24 Season opens with Sylvia Khoury’s Pulitzer Prize finalist Selling Kabul on October 11-29 and continues in the new year with the cosmic love story Constellations (January 24 - February 11) by Nick Payne, directed by BOLD Associate Artistic Director Sarah Elizabeth Wansley. More information on Northern Stage's 2023/24 Season and subscriptions can be found at https://northernstage.org/2023-24-season/.

The Northern Stage 2023-24 season is sponsored by Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, its season underwriter since 2018. A Christmas Carol is kindly sponsored in part by LaValley Building Supply, Upper Valley Aquatic Center, Vermont Public, and White Mountain Insurance. Opening Nights are sponsored by A.B. Gile, a division of The Rowley Agency; Downs, Rachlin, Martin; and Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty. Access for All performances are sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Northern Stage is supported in part by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Vermont Community Foundation.