BEG, STEAL, OR BORROW Returns To Spruce Peak Arts, April 15

After closing out the Winter Concert Series on March 20, 2021, Beg, Steal or Borrow brings their warm harmonies back to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center for an evening of bluegrass, Friday, April 15th, 2022 at 7:00PM.

Since its formation in 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic bluegrass band Old and In the Way, Beg, Steal or Borrow has appeared at numerous prominent festivals and venues throughout the northeastern United States and features an ever-growing repertoire of solid original music. Beg Steal or Borrow, known for their virtuosic instrumentals, and tight musical interplay have won bluegrass festival band competitions at Podunk, Grey Fox, and Thomas Point Beach, hence being dubbed a "Triple Crown Bluegrass Band" by Bluegrass Today. The quintet is based in Vermont and continues to perform on the heels of its celebrated debut album of original music, Old Mountain Time.

The band is comprised of seasoned musicians residing throughout Northern Vermont and New Hampshire. Mandolinist Geoff Goodhue released an album with J.D. Hutchison and Tim O'Brien on Howdy Skies records and is a member of The Brian Bowers Band. Fiddler Roland Clark was a member of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra with whom he toured Europe and performed at Carnegie Hall. Roland channels Vassar Clements' fiddling style so fully that you might close your eyes and believe Vassar is in the house. Banjo player Luke Auriemmo and Bassist Fran Forim are founders of Vermont's widely known outlaw bluegrass quartet, The Mud City Ramblers, who have haunted Lamoille County for nearly 20 years. Guitarist and singer Jeremy Sicely comes from a long line of musicians and fronts The Hillside Rounders with his Father and Uncle and received The Times Argus 2016 male vocalist of the year for their Lighting In A Bottle album.

Tickets will be $25 for in-person attendance or $15 for a live-stream ticket. For full info on the band and to purchase tickets, visit SprucePeakArts.org or call 802.760.4634.

Beg, Steal, or Borrow is made possible thanks to the support of our season sponsors: ACG, Bourne's Energy, Front Porch Forum, New England Foundation for the Arts, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Effective now, all patrons (ages 12 and over) must wear a mask and must be vaccinated or show proof of negative COVID -19 test within 72 hours. For full information on our health more information on our Covid-19 protocols, visit Sprucepeakarts.org.

