Interview: Tyler Shaw on Run To You Tour, New Single, and 10 Years of “Yesterday”

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Ten years after the release of “Yesterday,” Tyler Shaw is looking back at where it all began while moving into a new phase of his career. His upcoming Run To You Tour reflects both sides of that moment. It brings early hits like “Kiss Goodnight,” “By My Side,” and “Wicked” back into focus, while also giving fans a first listen to new music that marks his next chapter. For an artist who has spent over a decade in Canadian pop, bringing these songs back to the stage lets them take on a new context.

Shaw’s career first took shape in 2012, when he won the MuchMusic Coca-Cola Covers Contest, standing out among thousands of applicants and gaining national attention. That win led directly to his debut single “Kiss Goodnight,” which quickly found success on Canadian radio and introduced him to a wider audience. Over the next few years, he built momentum with releases like “By My Side” and “House of Cards,” leading into his debut album “Yesterday” in 2015. The album produced multiple singles and earned gold certification, marking the start of a career that has continued to grow with each release.

Since then, Shaw has become a familiar name in Canadian pop. He has earned multiple JUNO nominations, released several studio albums, and achieved ten top ten singles across Canadian radio. His work has also expanded beyond his own releases, with writing and production credits for other artists, along with ventures into acting. In recent years, he has reached new global audiences through the success of “Love You Still,” which gained traction across streaming and social platforms. Now, with his first extended European tour and new music set for release this year, Shaw continues to move forward with a career that has developed over time. On behalf of BroadwayWorld, I spoke to Tyler about revisiting “Yesterday,” returning to the stage, and beginning a new era with “Run To You.”

Thinking back to the beginning, Shaw points to the people around him as a key part of building his confidence early on. As a fellow Riverside Secondary School alum, I shared how my leadership class followed his MuchMusic Covers run closely, something he remembers with real appreciation. “I think it was imperative to the overall success of the competition,” he says. “Having a community stand by you, encourage you and build up your confidence does wonders for anyone chasing a dream.” He recalls performing in talent shows as early as Grade 9 and credits those moments, along with the support of teachers and classmates, as a foundation that stayed with him. “I’m forever grateful for my Riverside family… Go Rapids!”

That sense of learning on the go carried into the release of his debut album, “Yesterday.” Rather than feeling pressure to prove himself, Shaw describes being fully immersed in the experience. “I was so immersed in the new experience of being in different rooms with industry professionals … I hadn’t had a moment to develop the mentality of ‘I gotta prove everyone something’,” he explains. Instead, he leaned into the process, quietly absorbing everything around him. “It was a bit of that fake it till’ you make it type of approach, but secretly I was soaking up everything and learning as much as I could.”

Credit: Sony Music Canada

More than a decade later, those early songs continue to hold their place. “Kiss Goodnight” in particular still surprises him. “Over a decade later and the song still resonates with the masses. It’s incredible, truly,” he says, recalling recent shows where completely different audiences responded in the same way. “I think it holds a special space for people; it’s nostalgic in some ways.” That connection is something he is mindful of as he prepares the Run To You Tour. Rather than recreating the past exactly as it was, Shaw is focused on how the songs are presented. “I think it’s how the songs are positioned in the set,” he says, noting that the setlist is still taking shape. “I’ll either strip them down to a raw acoustic performance, mash them up with another song or change the production.” Drawing from his recent anniversary releases, he compares the approach to a more stripped back session. “I want people to hear the lyrics, feel the melody and connect with the music… almost like I’m writing and building the song for the first time.”

That sense of connection is especially strong in Vancouver. “Vancouver is where it all began for me,” he says, pointing to busking on Granville Street, school talent shows, and open mic nights as part of his early journey. Returning home carries both emotional and personal weight. “Mentally, I feel like I owe ti to the fans, friends, and family to put on the best show possible,” he shares. “There’s something about leaving a place you called home and venturing off into the world and then returning that makes it even more special.”

At the same time, Shaw is clear that this tour is not about revisiting the past. It also reflects who he is now. “I hope they understand that … I’m in a new chapter as an artist and as a human,” he says of fans that have followed him since “Kiss Goodnight.” With that growth comes a shift in perspective. “When I wrote ‘Kiss Goodnight,’ I was so young and naive. I’m now a husband, a father … maybe what I actually want people to understand is that I actually want more than a kiss goodnight at this point,” he adds with a laugh.

That evolution is central to his new single, “Run To You,” which marks the beginning of his next chapter. For the first time, Shaw has taken full control of the production. “This song is 100% self produced,” he says. “I’ve taken it upon myself to let the production side of my talents shine through.” Where earlier in his career he relied more on collaborators to shape the sound, this project reflects a more hands-on approach. “I wanted it to feel organic and hear real instruments,” he explains, describing the track as part of a more vulnerable and honest body of work.

Credit: Sony Music Canada

Lyrically, “Run To You” explores the uncertainty that can exist within relationships. “The song is about contemplating whether or not there’s full commitment on either side,” he says, “but at the same time the willingness to run to that person if they say they’re all in.” He describes the emotional core of the track through a vivid image. “I almost picture it as someone leaving out the front door but turning around … to see if someone is going to stop them.” That balance between tension and hope carries through both the production and the storytelling.

Looking ahead, Shaw is building toward a full project with a clear narrative arc. “I’ve approached this album with an overarching storyline that the listener will go through from track 1 to 13,” he shares. Having produced the album himself, he notes that there is a cohesive sound throughout, rooted in more acoustic, live-driven elements. “I wasn’t looking for something necessarily ground breaking,” he says. “Instead, a sound that was familiar … a canvas for me to tell all of these stories.”

As he enters his second decade in the industry, Shaw is focused on reaching new listeners while reconnecting with those who have been there from the start. “The biggest challenge I see … is making new fans and reaching new audiences, while also reminding those earlier fans that I am still very much here,” he says. More than anything, he hopes to strengthen that connection between the music and the person behind it. “I hope people can clearly identify my voice on a song, picture my face, and say, ‘that’s Tyler Shaw’!”

Tyler Shaw’s Tour Dates for the Run To You Tour are as followed:

April 23 - Toronto, ON at The Mod Club

April 24 - Montreal, QC at Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 1 - Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre

May 7 - Münster, Germany at Hot Jazz Club

May 9 - Hamburg, Germany at Nochtwache

May 11 - Berlin, Germany at Lark

May 14 - Cologne, Germany at Hostel | die wohngemeinschaft Köln

May 15 - Offenburg, Germany at Spitalkeller

May 16 - Karlsruhe, Germany at Die Stadtmitte

May 19 - Frankfurt, Germany at Ponyhof Club

May 21 - Vienna, Austria at The Loft

May 24 - Munich, Germany at Lost Weekend

TYLER SHAW’s RUN TO YOU tour will stop in Vancouver, BC on May 1, 2026 at the Hollywood Theatre. His latest single, “Run To You,” is now available on all streaming platforms. For more information about the tour and new music, visit the link below.

Top Photo: Tyler Shaw, Credit: Sony Music Canada