Young Dancers Bring STEP AROUND TOWN to London This Spring

From 16 April - 9 May 2024, young people from across six London boroughs will participate in Step Around Town. Step Around Town is a series of energetic and uplifting performances for young people from London and Essex to come together and experience the joy of dance, created by Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in partnership with Jack Petchey Foundation. Performances will be taking place at schools and colleges in Wandsworth, Barnet, Croydon, Newham, Southwark and Bexley.

The Step Around Town performances - happening from 16 April until 9 May - are a chance to see the array of work from schools and youth organisations on the Step into Dance programme, as well as appearances by Step into Dance's youth company, SYNC. The shows offer the chance for young people on the Step into Dance programme to come together with their peers and showcase the different dance styles they've learnt in front of friends, families and their local community.

For the first time the programme will include relaxed performances for SEND groups at the RAD's HQ in Wandsworth. Inclusivity is at the heart of all Step into Dance events and these sharings have been specifically curated to cater to students with additional needs.

Step Around Town is one of the many events created by the Royal Academy of Dance's Step into Dance programme, which is one of the UK's largest inclusive secondary school programmes run in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation. Other Step into Dance events include Step into Dance's Battle and Step Live, which provide further opportunities for young people to come together and dance.

Speaking of the programme Tim Arthur Chief Executive of the RAD says: "Step Around Town is a brilliant series of events where young dancers from our Step into Dance programme share the wonders of dance. These events are highly anticipated by friends, families and the local communities, and really showcase the positive impact dance has on young people's social skills and confidence."

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: "The Step Around Town events are an opportunity for the local community to come together and celebrate young dancers. The talent and creativity on show is always exceptional, and their enthusiasm brings with it a joyful atmosphere. It's a great showcase of what these young people can achieve with hard work and dedication."

Step into Dance, a Royal Academy of Dance programme in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, enables young people to develop their passion, skills and understanding of dance. Working with mainstream and SEND schools across London and Essex, Step into Dance reaches around 3,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities, aiming to reach those that might not otherwise connect with dance.