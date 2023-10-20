Willy Wonka Arrives in Birmingham to Celebrate CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - THE MUSICAL

It wasn’t a figment of ‘pure imagination’ when theatre fans spotted a familiar character on the streets of Birmingham this week. Gareth Snook who plays the iconic role of Willy Wonka, came together with Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical cast members Isaac Sugden and Jessie-Lou Harvie, who both play the role of Charlie Bucket, outside of Birmingham Hippodrome to mark the productions arrival in the city.

Based on the iconic story, the spectacular stage show follows the hit West End and Broadway productions to combine the memorable songs from the original 1970’s motion picture ( ‘The Candy Man’ and ‘Pure Imagination’) with all new numbers from the multi award-winning songwriters of Hairspray and runs until Sunday 5 November.

When Charlie Bucket finds one of the five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory, Charlie and the other winners can’t wait to feast on the sweets of their dreams. But beyond the gates, they discover more than just remarkable edible delights. As they embark on an extraordinary journey through Willy Wonka’s marvellous mind, they soon learn that nobody leaves the same way that they arrived.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical is at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 5 November.

Tickets for Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – The Musical can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000*

Photo Credit: Simon Hadley