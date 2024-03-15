Watermill Youth Ensemble Will Perform WENDY & PETER PAN This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Details have been revealed for Wendy & Peter Pan, the Watermill's Youth Ensemble Production that will play Saturday 23 – Saturday 30 March.

Adapted by Ella Hickson from the novel by J.M. Barrie, the show will see over 50 of the theatre's weekly Youth Theatre participants aged 12 – 19 take part in this production, which includes storytelling, puppetry, physical theatre and stage combat. Two casts – who will perform in 4 shows each – have been rehearsing for over four months, alongside a professional creative team. The show is fully relaxed with BSL integrated performances and close captioning and audio description available too, so the participants have also been learning about creating accessible performances.

When the Darling family's world is rocked, a window opens into a world of opportunities and adventure that may help Wendy find the answers she seeks. Taking a leap of faith, Wendy and her brothers follow Peter Pan to Neverland, where they discover the extraordinary home of the Lost Boys.

Amongst the fun and hijinks, Wendy embarks on a quest to find one more lost boy, her brother Tom. With the help of the fearless Tiger Lily and spirited Tink, Wendy finds the courage to follow her own path, discovering her true self and that, sometimes, where one story ends, another adventure begins.

The company are supported by a creative team consisting of Angharad Arnott Philips and Heidi Bird as co-directors, with Alfie Heywood as costume and set designer, Matty Green as sound designer and associate director, Brett Kasza as lighting designer, Emily Boyd as fight director, Allan Hutson as movement director, Scarlet Wilderink as puppetry director, and Josette Shipp as DSM.

Co-directors Angharad and Heidi said, “This production presents themes that resonate with our casts, giving opportunities to challenge and discuss. We've explored traditional gender stereotypes, responsibilities of young carers, mental health, and the unconditional love of family, whatever shape it takes, represented through strong, complex characters who steer us from 1908 where the play starts, to themes of the modern day. Much like the characters in Wendy & Peter Pan our incredible casts have approached this process with strength, enthusiasm, and huge amount of playfulness. They've attacked stage combat skills, delved into the magical world of puppetry, and devised their own dynamic movement sequences.

We hope you enjoy the adventurous journey they will take you on, as much as we have all enjoyed the adventure of making it!”

Josh and George, two of the Youth Ensemble participants who are sharing the role of ‘Peter Pan', said, “Embarking on the role of Peter in the production of Wendy & Peter Pan has been an extraordinary experience for both of us. It's amazing to work with so many brilliant inspiring creatives who are so supportive and kind during rehearsals. Coming to the Watermill Theatre multiple times a week may sound like a lot but it's such a joy and privilege to be part of an amazing team of young people.

We've learnt so many amazing and valuable skills, but both of our favourite skill we've developed has definitely been stage combat. As Peter, we get to participate in many dynamic fight sequences which has really pushed our coordination and trust in our cast mates. We would give you more details, but we don't want to spoil it!”

More information on the Youth Ensemble and opportunities for Young People 0 – 25 years can be found here, and the new Youth Theatre term will be on sale from Saturday 23 March.