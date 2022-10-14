Warrington Fashion Illustrator To Bring His Experiences From Paris For A Masterclass In His Hometown

Tony Green has teamed up with Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival to present a playful 'no rulebook' abstract fashion illustration workshop at Warrington Museum on Thursday, 27 October.

The Culcheth resident graduated from world renowned arts and design college, Central Saint Martins London, in 2010.

He was guided by tutor Howard Tangye, who has been an influential force in fashion for decades, before being thrown straight into the deep end thanks to an opportunity with iconic Parisian fashion house Sonia Rykiel.

Tony said: "Reflecting back, it was an incredible time. I went straight into work in Paris when I was 22. I went the opposite way to most people who have to work their way up. The mega job came when I was very young.

"I went to work for all the shows in Paris and having my family come to see pieces that I'd done was incredible. I think when you're that young you just get on with it and take it in your stride.

"It was exciting. It was a really good experience but there was also so much to learn. I don't think I fully appreciated how important it was until afterwards."

Tony created illustrations, collection designs, prints and research concepts for Sonia Rykiel. Since then he has collaborated with several international luxury brands and designers such as Nathan Jenden / Dianne Von Furstenburg New York, Selfridges and Free People.

Tony's illustrations have been seen in the likes of World of Interiors and Vogue and he has had collaborations with brands like L'Oréal and Selfridges department stores where he created illustrations for Jacquemus, Prada and Adidas.

More recently, Tony has been working closely with luxury lifestyle brand, House of Hackney.

He added: "They sell in Harrods and have a huge show space in Shoreditch. I've had pieces in there which sold out so that was exciting to have the attention and social media buzz from that."

But despite travelling all over the UK and overseas for his work, there is no place like home for Tony.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Bruche, said: "It's nice to be able to do freelance work and experience these things but I always enjoy being back home and being in my own space.

"I feel the most creative when I'm in my hometown as it's like I'm in my own bubble."

That is why Tony is particularly looking forward to doing his first workshop in Warrington.

He said: "It's the first time I've done something like this in my hometown. Because I've been away so much, I've never previously been in Warrington long enough to plan an event like this so I can't wait."

It is described as a spontaneous, playful and energetic workshop where the traditional rules of fashion illustration can be broken.

Tony will be joined by Sophie New, of upcycling specialists Little Nell, who will be providing clothes for the model on the night.