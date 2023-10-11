Vincent Simone Heads Out on UK Tour With TANGO PASSIONS

Renowned dancer and Strictly Come Dancing star, Vincent Simone, is set to take the stage by storm with his latest tour - Tango Passions.

The tour promises to be a feast for the senses, showcasing Simone's signature style of Argentine Tango fused with contemporary dance moves.

With over two decades of experience in the industry, Vincent Simone is a seasoned performer who has wowed audiences with his exceptional talent and precision.

Born into a family of professional dancers, Vincent, from the Puglia region of Italy, began teaching dance in Italy from the age of twelve, moving to Guildford, Surrey when he was just 17 to continue teaching. He went on to win numerous Ballroom, Latin and Argentine Tango competitions with former dance partner Flavia Cacace before joining the hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing.

Tango Passions is a testament to Simone's passion for the art of dance. Featuring a cast of world-class Argentine Tango specialists, the show will take audiences on a journey through the history of Tango, from its origins in the streets of Buenos Aires to its modern-day evolution.

Expect to be mesmerised by Simone's electrifying footwork, as he leads his dancers through a series of intricate and sensual routines that will leave you breathless. The show is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage of Tango, and Simone's innovative choreography is sure to bring a fresh perspective to this timeless art form.

Speaking about the tour, Simone said, "I can't wait to share my passion for Tango with the audiences around the UK and Ireland. This show is a tribute to the beauty and complexity of this incredible dance form, and I'm excited to bring it to life on stage."

TANGO PASSIONS will showcase the beauty and passion of the art form that is the Argentine Tango.

Vincent’s passion is dance and he wants to share the raw, intimate and authentic art of the Argentine Tango with his audiences, taking them on a journey through its history….

Welcome to Tango Passions…

About the show

Argentine Tango King and Strictly Come Dancing legend, Vincent Simone, returns to the stage with his brand new show… ‘Tango Passions’. Also starring Argentine Tango specialist Paula Duarte as his leading lady.

Accompanied by world-class Argentine Tango specialists, let the original Italian stallion take you on a journey to Buenos Aires and enjoy his dancing, tales and poetry about the history of the Argentine Tango.

Featuring music from Astor Piazzolla and Gotan Project.

A sexy, steamy, passionate night not to be missed!

Tour dates can be found at www.tangopassions.co.uk.

There are also a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets available at each venue.

Photo Credit: Tania Richards Photography