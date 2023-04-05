Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Recording Released For New Musical MAYFLIES As Rehearsals Begin For World Premiere At York Theatre Royal

Performances run from April 28 to May 13.

Apr. 05, 2023  

Rehearsals started this week at York Theatre Royal for the world premiere production of Gus Gowland's new musical Mayflies, which runs from April 28 to May 13. A brand new track from the show 'Running on Empty' has today been released - performed by Rumi Sutton with music and lyrics by Gus Gowland and musical direction, orchestration, arrangement by Joseph Church.

This is the second full-length musical from Gus whose first musical Pieces of String was named The Stage's Best Regional Musical of the Year and nominated for the UK Theatre Best Musical Production award. Gus won The Stage Debut Award for Best Composer/Lyricist, and nominated for the inaugural Writer's Guild of Great Britain Award for Best Musical Theatre Bookwriting.

Directing Mayflies is Tania Azevedo, who specialises in bringing new musicals to the stage and received Best Director nominations for Off West End Awards and Broadway World Awards for her work on the world premiere of But Im a Cheerleader.

Mayflies tells the story of a contemporary relationship from its first flourish to its final goodbye. Gus, who lives in York and is a resident artist at York Theatre Royal, says: "It is about the versions of ourselves that we become throughout our relationships, about how we change over time. It's also about love."

The cast of Nuno Queimado (Alternate Hamilton in the London West End production of Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar), Rumi Sutton (Hex, Heathers) and Emma Thornett (War Horse, Bedknobs and Broomsticks) - will alternate the roles of May and Fly in three different pairings. Each pairing brings a different perspective to the story.

Gus said: "I wanted to write something that could be played by any combination of people, regardless of age, race, gender, sexuality or disability. Having a rotating cast allows us to show the material in a new way with each pairing, which is really exciting. Each pairing will bring their own unique spin on the material."




Organisers of Liverpool Theatre Festival have revealed plans for this year's headline and fringe events – with the first six shows going on sale. 
It is less than a month to go until Leeds Playhouse is taken over by the revolutionaries, modern-day activists and contemporary artists of 1001 Stories . As part of this exciting two-week takeover, Alan Bennett, the multi award winning actor, author, playwright and screenwriter, best known for The Madness of King George, The History Boys and The Lady in the Van, will return to his home city for a rare appearance just days before his 89th birthday.
The production team has been announced for the 2023 cycle of the Chester Mystery Plays, the UK's largest regularly produced community theatre production.
The World Premiere of brand new musical A World Divided will open for one night only at Milton Keynes Theatre on 17 April followed by an additional performance at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 26 May.

April 4, 2023

The Martin Read Foundation trustees has announced the awarded bursaries to four young composers from an impressive cohort of talented aspiring and emerging musicians. The awardees are William Dear, Felix Sladen-Jewell, Josh Clark, and Joe Jolliffe, and they have been commissioned to write short pieces on the theme of War, for solo cello.
April 4, 2023

The cast has been announced for Hull-based company Middle Child’s UK tour of Modest, starting at Hull Truck Theatre and heading across the UK, landing at Kiln Theatre, London in the summer.  Made in collaboration with Manchester-based artist-led company Milk Presents, Modest brings you Elizabeth Thompson, the megastar of the Victorian art scene, in a riotous, empowering new show starring the UK’s hottest drag king talent. 
April 4, 2023

Polka Theatre’s Spring 2023 season continues with LET’S BUILD!, the premiere of a new interactive show for 2 – 5-year-olds, in the Adventure Theatre: the versatile studio space in the recently revamped Polka building in Wimbledon. Check out all new photos here!
