VOILA! FESTIVAL Will Present 101 Shows in 60 Languages Across London

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Theatre in 60 different languages will take over eight London venues this year, as 450 artists come together for Voila! Theatre Festival's exhilarating programme of 101 shows and events. Reflecting contemporary flows of cultures, stories and aesthetics, this vibrant celebration of international theatre puts challenge and change firmly in the spotlight.

Following its expansion into a multi-venue festival with support from Arts Council England in 2024, Voila! went on to achieve record-breaking ticket sales in 2025.

Throughout its programme, Voila! Theatre Festival pursues its welcoming grassroots ethos for both artists and audiences, which is especially important to everyone involved as it grows in scope and ambition.

With a focus on programming work using as many languages as possible, Voila! Theatre Festival hosts three weeks of performances, live streams, workshops, and events, offering a huge range of performances, championing underrepresented artists and focussing on representing stories from any corner of the world.

The programme is panlingual, multidisciplinary and is fully committed to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI).

Host venues are: Barons Court Theatre, Canal Cafe Theatre, Etcetera Theatre, The Playground Theatre, Theatro Technis, The Space Theatre, Upstairs at the Gatehouse and the festival's home and producer, The Cockpit; with each venue a regular launchpad for early career artists working in theatre, platforming their work across the capital.

Also - whilst Theatre Deli was not able to programme any shows directly at their venue this year, they continue to support one Voila show with a development residency programme, which offers financial support, free rehearsal space and mentoring from staff at the organisation to support the project and the artist. This year's winner is Romeo Lau with their show BLONDIE BLUE EYES, which will be presented at Canal Cafe Theatre.

To encourage as broad an audience as possible, over half the programme will be performed in both English and at least one other language. Most shows remain wholly accessible to English speakers, with subtitles/surtitles provided for those works not performed in English. Key aims are to enable venues to engage more with their non-English-speaking local communities, encourage local people to get more involved in the arts and provide a space for social cohesion, support, and cultural development.

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