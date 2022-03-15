VAN GOGH ALIVE Partners With Johnnie Walker Princes Street

The smash hit exhibition Van Gogh Alive which opens in Edinburgh on 17 March 2022 have announced a partnership agreement with Johnnie Walker Princes Street.

The partnership will see Van Gogh Alive and Johnnie Walker Princes Street partner over a four-month period to ensure both venues benefit from the joint footfall and both Edinburgh residents and visitors enjoy the unique experiences both have to offer

John Carrigan, Project Director for Van Gogh Alive said 'We are delighted to have Johnnie Walker Princess Street as our main partner. Given the proximity of the exhibition to the flagship experience it feels like Van Gogh himself could not have painted a better partnership. We are looking forward to working with the team and bringing the partnership alive.'

Rob Maxwell, Head of Johnnie Walker Princes Street said: "Nobody would argue Edinburgh's status as a global hub for arts and culture and attracting world renowned exhibitions like Van Gogh Alive is further proof the city's star continues to shine brightly. It's fantastic to have such a wonderful experience only a stone's throw from our own, and we're looking forward to working in partnership with the team to ensure Edinburgh residents and visitors to the city have an unforgettable time with us both. Stay tuned to our social channels for further news and exclusive offers."

Having welcomed over eight and a half million visitors in 75 cities around the world including its most recent sell-out runs in Greater Manchester, London and Birmingham, where it dazzled visitors in a Covid-safe environment, Van Gogh Alive, the immersive Van Gogh experience created and produced by Grande Experiences, promises to be one of the highlights of 2022 when it opens its doors in Festival Square, Edinburgh.

Tickets are on sale: https://vangoghaliveuk.com/edinburgh.