US Stand-Up Star Brings Edinburgh Preview To Henley-on-Thames

An American stand-up who recently topped the iTunes comedy charts will be swapping New York's Carnegie Hall for a hotel in Henley-on-Thames next month.

Myq Kaplan will be appearing at the Honk! comedy night at The Relais Henley on Wednesday July 26 with a special preview of ImPerfect ahead of a month-long Edinburgh Fringe run at the iconic Underbelly. Opening the night will be BBC New Comedy Awards nominee Frances Keyton, finalist for West End New Act of the Year 2022.

Known in the US for his stand-up sets on the major late night talk shows - including David Letterman, James Corden and The Tonight Show - as well as America's Got Talent and his own specials on Amazon and Netflix, Myq's latest comedy album A.K.A. went straight to No.1 on iTunes and was called "invigoratingly funny" by the New York Times. In ImPerfect, he offers advice to his past self on subjects ranging from traditional marriage to polyamory, quantum mechanics to psychedelics, Moby Dick to Nintendo, reflecting on potential improvements as a man, a partner, and matter/energy comprising an infinitesimal portion of the universe.

Honk! organiser Tom Ryan said: "I first saw Myq perform a few years ago at Carnegie Hall alongside Patton Oswalt as part of the New York Comedy Festival and he was absolutely brilliant. When I saw he was going to be in UK en route to Edinburgh I sent him a message and am thrilled he can join us in Henley. And to also have one of the rising stars of the London circuit in Frances will make it a terrific, transatlantic night in a wonderful setting." The first two comedy nights at the Relais in March and April sold out, with this month's edition taking place next Friday (June 23). Attendees receive exclusive pre-show offers at the hotel's bar and restaurant.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available via Eventbrite.