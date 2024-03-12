Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UK premiere of Duet by Otho Eskin comes to the Tabard Theatre, Chiswick next month.

Duet: the rivalry between legendary French actress and marketing maven Sarah Bernhardt and Italian diva and mother of modern acting, Eleonora Duse, has its UK premiere on the centenary of Duse's death at the Tabard Theatre, Chiswick from 18th April - 11th May.

Critically acclaimed, award-winning playwright Otho Eskin has written a riveting, provocative play about a battle of wits and cunning, fear and loss between two of the most brilliant theatre artists who ever lived.

When Sarah Bernhardt arrives unexpectedly at Eleonora Duse's dressing room one rainy night in 1924, the lines are quickly drawn for a pitched battle between these two divas of the Modern Stage. What ensues is the culmination of forty years of rage, jealousy, betrayal and the contempt each bares for the other's art. Finally, when it appears nothing's been left unsaid, Bernhardt has one more thing to tell Duse - the last thing Duse wants to hear.

Directed by Ludovica Villar-Hauser and produced by Parity Productions, in association with Authentic Voices, Sarah Berger, and Cahoots Theatre Company. This cast of three includes Wendy Morgan (Sarah Bernhardt), Cynthia Straus (Eleonora Duse), and Nick Waring (The Man).

Sunday, 21st April will be a Celebratory Performance in commemoration of the 100 year Anniversary of Eleonora Duse's death. Reception to follow.

Tickets can be purchased via The Tabard Theatre website https://tabard.org.uk/whats-on/duet/