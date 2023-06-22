UK Premiere of FRAY Comes to Wilton's Music Hall

Following a sold-out debut in the US, CandyBomber Productions and globally acclaimed choreographer Sisco Gomez (So You Think You Can Dance, The Voice, The X Factor) bring their Hip Hop theatre show to London for its UK premiere. FRAY fuses world-class dance, music, and digital visuals to tell a story about two deeply bonded brothers navigating competing passions for Hip Hop dancing and for the shared world of adventure they discover inside of video games as over time, their bond frays when the older brother is lured away by dark forces.

Both games play a role in the brothers' story on stage as cast of seven world class dancers portray a variety of characters in a moving, one-hour performance. Large screen visuals portray the games that first light up the brothers' young imaginations with colourful landscapes and imaginary characters who inspire and challenge them, much like the people they meet in the real world outside. As their story plays out across the years, a video game they build together becomes the singular world in which Tullio, can hold a connection to his older brother, Ziya, who is being lured away by perilous influences. Tullio finds himself in a real-life quest in which there is no analog “game controller” for real people, and steering his brother away from the dark forces that attract him can't be programmed into a computer. Tullio must dig deep to find within himself a power mighty enough to turn fear into hope for them both.

The dynamic live show is part of a visual transmedia experience that weaves video games and dance theatre together. The team is collaborating with Herobeat Studios in Barcelona to build a video game for PC's currently in development and based on the FRAY story and characters. The team also developed a mobile game, FRAY Jam, which can be downloaded for free from the Apple and Google Play stores now and available to play a short dance game on their mobile devices before the show.

Sisco Gomez said “We are excited to bring a very real story to life through the power and energy of Hip Hop music and movement. At its core, Hip Hop is about finding one's own artistic voice, and the power to tell truths, to connect with others, to celebrate and even to heal. That's what FRAY is all about.”

CandyBomber Productions was founded in 2018 in San Francisco, telling stories through innovative productions created by collaborations between musicians, dancers, and visual artists. Led by Founder and Creative Director Kate Duhamel, CandyBomber seeks to introduce dance to new audiences through bold performances that integrate surprising, interdisciplinary art forms, such as pop culture, indie-pop music, and video games. Working with artists from across traditional and non-traditional disciplines, CandyBomber has produced two stage productions, FURY and FRAY, film projects and video games.

Choreographer and producer Francisco Javier Gomez - Asprón, known globally as Sisco Gomez, is of Afro-Colombian and Spanish heritage and was born and raised in London. Sisco has had a brilliant run in theatre based dance, with success in the commercial industry working alongside some of the most iconic artists including Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Paula Abdul and Kylie Minogue. Other credits include The Voice and The X Factor, One Direction, Take That, James Arthur, Will.i.am, Olly Murs, Christina Aguilera, Academy Award Winner Jennifer Hudson and living legends Sir Tom Jones and Bon Jovi. Sisco became a Judge on the hit show So You Think You Can Dance in Ukraine and in the UK alongside Nigel Lythgoe, Arleene Phillips, and Louise Redknapp. Sisco has also appeared as a Judge on Comic Relief Does Glee Club, Dancing With The Stars Ukraine and the CBS show The Worlds Best alongside Drew Barrymore, RuPaul, Faith Hill and James Corden.

Assistant Choreographer John Graham, originally from Dublin, Ireland, is a London-based dance teacher and choreographer. After a successful career dancing for all the major UK pop acts and many visiting ones from further afield, he has experience in many aspects of the commercial dance industry - from TV, Tours, Awards shows, Fashion and Trade shows to live theatre. He has worked with artists such as Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Fergie, Elton John, Gary Barlow, Take That, JLS, Alesha Dixon and many more. He teaches regularly at Pineapple and Base Dance Studios in London and has taught internationally in places such as Hong Kong, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, Spain, France, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and all over the UK and Ireland.