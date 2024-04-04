UK Premiere Of Family Drama THE BOOK OF GRACE Begins At Arcola Theatre This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arcola Theatre presents The Book of Grace, a fierce family drama set against the backdrop of the Mexico-United States border by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks.

The production, directed by Femi Elufowoju jr, will run at Arcola Theatre, 16 May – 8 June 2024.

When an abusive husband is awarded a medal for his service patrolling the Texas-Mexico border, it brings to the fore the family conflict between him, his estranged son and his hopeful wife, Grace. Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Tony nominee Suzan-Lori Parks (Topdog/Underdog), The Book of Grace paints a visceral family portrait, reflecting on society's hostility towards immigrants with timely new resonance as the world watches its own borders, with another Trump election on the horizon and the UK government continuing to push their ‘stop the boats' campaign. The UK premiere will be directed by award-winning and Olivier nominated director Femi Elufowoju jr OBE and stars Ellena Vincent (Sylvia, Hamilton, Coronation Street), Associate Artist of the RSC Peter de Jersey, and Daniel Francis-Swaby (Barbershop Chronicles).

Grace, a hopeful woman desperately seeking positivity in the world, keeps a book of everything good she witnesses, and lives with her abusive husband Vet, a patrol officer on the Texas-Mexico border. When Vet is awarded a medal for his services in catching smugglers trafficking marijuana at the border, Grace invites his estranged son Buddy to join them at the ceremony that is to be celebrated by the whole town. But Buddy arrives armed with resentment, an ultimatum and (several) hand grenades. Can Grace heal the rift, and contain the threat?

Director Femi Elufowoju jr said, “Eleven years after observing Suzan-Lori Parks and director George C Wolfe in rehearsals with Topdog/ Underdog at the Royal Court, it gives me much pleasure directing the UK premiere of its companion piece The Book of Grace. It is a fascinating character study of a deeply troubled family led by a brutal husband to a wife whose only goal in the world is to see the good in everything. I look forward to opening the can of worms the story's universal themes entreats us to, and the extreme solutions we consider coming to terms with them.”

About the Director

Femi Elufowoju jr OBE is the founding artistic director of tiata fahodzi. His latest venture, the Elufowoju jr Ensemble, conceived the stage adaptation of Lola Shoneyin's The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives. Also for Arcola Theatre, Elufowoju jr has directed Hoard by Bim Adewunmi and Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie as a co-production with Watford Palace Theatre. He made his opera directing debut with Verdi's Rigoletto for Opera North and directed and wrote a new libretto Der anonyme Liebhaber (based on the life of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges) for Konzert und Theater St Gallen. He was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2023 Birthday Honours for services to drama.

Arcola Theatre

Arcola Theatre produces daring, high-quality theatre in the heart of East London and beyond. They commission and premiere exciting, original works alongside rare gems of world drama and bold new productions of classics. Their socially engaged, international programme champions diversity, challenges the status quo, and attracts thousands of people to their building each year. Their ticket prices are some of the most affordable in London. Arcola has won awards including the UK Theatre Award for Promotion of Diversity, The Stage Award for Sustainability and the Peter Brook Empty Space Award.