Two Destination Language Present Katherina Radeva's 40/40 Touring the UK, 29 February - 9 March 2024

40/40 is an inspiring, insightful and moving celebration of Katherina Radeva's 40 years as a woman, a migrant and an artist.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Two Destination Language present Katherina Radeva's 40/40 touring the UK, 29 February - 9 March 2024.

Kat is a woman (has been for quite a while now). She is a migrant (since 1999) from the Thracian Valley in Bulgaria. In April 2022, surrounded by family and friends, she turned 40. 

40/40 is an inspiring, insightful and moving celebration of Katherina Radeva's 40 years as a woman, a migrant and an artist. Kat has always danced, but she has never called herself a dancer, until now. Claiming space on the dance floor, she writes stories of her past, present and future – in speech, electrical tape and in movement. The show returns to UK stages to celebrate International Women's Day 2024, after travelling the country throughout 2023. 

From childhood gymnastics classes and body shaming, to migrancy and moving to the UK at 16, Kat puts it all on the floor. A creative who refuses to be categorised, through choreography we see all the joys and sorrows of Radeva's 40 years in this life affirming piece of radical movement. 

Katherina Radeva said: "There are always points in one's life when a radical change occurs. For me, a moment like that is turning 40 - a marker of time and a marker of looking back and looking forward. It is also a kind of invisible marker in a female body and in my instance - a female migrant body. 

“I have given myself the opportunity to make a dance solo supported by three incredible dance artists all over 40 - the legend Liz Aggiss, Lucy Suggate and Rachel Krische. I am doing what I want to see more - female, middle aged and imperfect bodies taking space and being honest and real.

I am so excited that the show is going out on the road in the week of International Women's Day -- if these are the last few shows of 40/40 - this could not be a better time to show the work and make an invitation to all female identifying people - come and have some joy with me to celebrate all parts of our glorious and messy female human nature." 

40/40 opened for one week at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, before touring the UK last year. Kat returns to tour once more in celebration of International Women's Day 29 February - 9 March 2024, visiting Dundee Rep, Melrose Corn Exchange, Deda, Derby, Cambridge Junction and Birmingham Hippodrome. 

40/40 is a celebration of women's - especially women over 40's - strength, labour, hard work, joys and sadnesses. Kat interweaves open, honest audio voice overs with great tunes - including the Eurythmics Sweet Dreams are Made of These, Nick Cave's Rings of Saturn and more - and great dance moves to create a truly joyful space. Join the middle-aged woman revolution by dancing, claiming and reclaiming the beautiful, glorious and messy complexities of womanhood. 




