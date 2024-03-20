Tweedy The Clown Will Embark on First Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Underbelly has announced that the comedy legend as well as star of Giffords Circus, Tweedy The Clown will be embarking on his first headline tour with brand new show, Tweedy's Massive Circus. Tickets are on sale on Wednesday 20th March from 10am.

Opening in Stratford Upon Avon in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre grounds on Friday 24th May to Sunday 2nd June, Tweedy will then take his little big top to The Culden Fawn Estate in Henley-on-Thames (6th June – 16th June), Bake Farm in Coombe Bissett (20th June – 30th June) before closing at Cheltenham Racecourse (4th July – 14th July). Dates in Edinburgh and London to be announced soon.

You are invited to join Tweedy for his very own MASSIVE circus. Well kind of. Unfortunately, the tent has shrunk and Tweedy hasn't a clue. The much-loved star of Giffords Circus for over 15 years is taking some time out to start his own circus show with his friends in their own ‘little' big top. What could possibly go wrong?

Tweedy has performed at Giffords Circus for more than sixteen years, bringing new comic routines and skills to the show each year and now it's time for Tweedy to delight audiences with his very own show. He possesses exceptional expertise in traditional circus abilities, coupled with his skills playing multiple musical instruments. In January 2023, Tweedy was named in the King's New Year Honours List for his services to Circus and local community, he was awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal).

Tweedy will be joined by Sam Goodburn, Reuben Greeph, Loren O'Dair to complete the cast who will be getting themselves into trouble at the shrunken little big top around the South West this summer.

Tweedy is a contemporary vaudeville style clown who performs in theatre, circuses as well as TV and film. Well-known for his role in Cheltenham's pantomime, Tweedy's unique style evokes a whimsical, yet natural comic character.

Having once described circus performing as something he was ‘born to do' this show promises to bring Tweedy's signature delight to audiences from ages 8 – 108.

Tweedy said: “I can't wait to start touring Tweedy's Massive Circus in our tiny big top. A show where the clowns are in charge of everything! (For a change). What could possibly go wrong? A chaotic, circus, clown show of magic, mirth and mayhem.”

Tour Dates

Stratford-upon-Avon, Royal Shakespeare Theatre Grounds - Friday 24 May - Sunday 2 June

Henley-on-Thames, The Culden Faw Estate - Thursday 6 June - Sunday 16 June

Coombe Bissett, Bake Farm - Thursday 20 June - Sunday 30 June

Cheltenham, Cheltenham Racecourse- Thursday 4 July - Sunday 14 July