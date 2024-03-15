Toyah and Robert Will Come to Parr Hall This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Toyah & Robert: Rock Party comes to Parr Hall this August. The performance is on Friday, 30 August, 7.30pm.

They are both renowned in the music business in their own right. But iconic performers and husband and wife team Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp found a whole new audience together when the short videos they recorded during lockdown started to go viral.

Toyah and Robert's quirky virtual ‘Sunday Lunch' performances became a runaway success during the pandemic where they covered songs and put their own twist on classics by the likes of David Bowie, Nirvana and Metallica.

Now the couple are bursting out of the kitchen this summer to reconnect with fans all over the UK, including a date at Parr Hall on Friday, 30 August.

The night of classic and contemporary rock will include Toyah hits, It's A Mystery and I Want To Be Free, plus some of their favourites from other artists such as Bowie's Heroes, Billy Idol's Rebel Yell, Guns N' Roses' Welcome to the Jungle, Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way and Black Sabbath's Paranoid.

In a career spanning four decades, Toyah has racked up 15 top 40 singles, released more than 20 albums, written two books, appeared in more than 40 stage plays, featured in more than 20 films, won multiple awards and even voiced Tellytubbies.

Musician, record producer and author Robert Fripp is best known as the guitarist and founder of rock band King Crimson. He has also worked in the studio with the likes of Brian Eno, David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, Daryl Hall, David Sylvian, Blondie and The Damned among others.

More recently the famous pair, who have been married for nearly 38 years, have reached global audiences through social media.

A staggering 120 million viewers worldwide have watched their Sunday Lunch performances on YouTube, plus millions more on Facebook and TikTok, with the duo still broadcasting weekly every Sunday.

Toyah & Robert: Rock Party comes to Parr Hall on Friday, 30 August. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.