Tom Stoppard's ON THE RAZZLE is Coming to The Questors Theatre in July

POV: your boss has run off to Vienna with his mistress AND you just got promoted! you swore by the sacred apron of the Imperial Grand Greengrocer not to peas about. intrusive thought: what if you and your chum Christopher just... shut up shop and also ran off to

Vienna for a night out?

After the success of Arcadia, The Questors Theatre will have more of Tom Stoppard's comic genius play out in the Judi Dench Playhouse with On the Razzle 15-22 July 2023. Staged by The Questors Student Group, from the Advanced Performance Course in Acting, an amateur production in arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. .

Tom Stoppard's farce of "no substance" (The Guardian), first played at the Royal National Theatre on 18 September 1981 starring Felicity Kendall. This On the Razzle will be vibrant, bursting with innuendo. A slapstick comedy based on Johann Nestroy's 1842 Viennese farce

Einen Jux Will Er Sich Machen (He Will Have Himself A Good Time).

Director, Richard Gallagher said:

"This is the second Stoppard play in this season but it steers away from the intellectual brilliance of Arcadia and heads more into a clever Carry-On, written in a time of censorship. This is a contemporary reworking, with women playing men - in 'breeches' roles - referencing Viennese comedy and the London West End from the 1600s. We've gone

overboard with the convention. It adds to the general daftness of the piece, particularly when we have a woman playing a man, pretending to be a woman."

Company member, Hyssop Benson said:

"Ever since I joined the Student's Group I have felt a strong sense of community at The Questors and the people in this cast have become like family to me and I hope it shows in our performance."

Gallagher is joined by assistant director, Dorothy Lawson; costume designer, Carla Evans; set designer, Charles Dixon; sound designer Martin Choules; lighting designer, Carole Swan and lighting assistant John Green.

CAST: Jacob Chancellor (Zangler); Marco Chiusaroli (Melchior); Hyssop Benson (Weinberl); Logan Crouch (Christopher); Layan Alguarashi (Madame Knorr); Emily Hawley (Frau

Fischer), Ania Choroszczynska (Gertrude), Hannah Lagan (Fraulein Blumenblatt), Joshua Perry (Sonders); Arabella Jacobson (Marie); Nicola Littlewood (Foreigner); Charles Dixon

(Constable); Dorothy Lawson (Scottish Woman) and Iain Reid (Scottish Man).