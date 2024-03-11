Todrick Hall & More Set for CHAKA KHAN'S MELTDOWN at The Southbank Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Southbank Centre thas revealed the first names for Chaka Khan's Meltdown, taking place this summer Friday 14 June until Sunday 23 June. A rich selection of artists spanning jazz, R&B, soul and more, the line-up reflects the iconic influence of Chaka Khan and the global impact of her 50-year career.

Chaka Khan, the 29th curator of Meltdown, will be taking to the Royal Festival Hall stage for two very special performances. Opening the festival, Chaka Khan will play a set of hits from her mighty 50-year career, which features instantly recognisable songs such as ‘Ain't Nobody', ‘I'm Every Woman' and ‘I Feel For You' (14 June, RFH).

Closing out her Meltdown curation, Chaka Khan will perform with the Black-led, genre defying Nu Civilisation Orchestra for the first-ever live performance of 2004's ClassiKhan, which was recorded at Abbey Road Studios (23 June, RFH). A celebration of the great American songbook, featuring classic jazz standards and iconic film anthems, including ‘Hey Big Spender', ‘Stormy Weather' and ‘Diamonds Are Forever', this show will join a long list of truly unique, unmissable performances that have characterised Meltdown throughout its 29-year history.

In the Royal Festival Hall, Chaka Khan's Meltdown will also feature TV and Broadway star, campaigner and ‘Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels' singer Todrick Hall (16 June) and Brixton's Speakers Corner Quartet (17 June), whose 2023 Further Out Than the Edge received huge critical acclaim, in a special collaboration with the Guildhall Orchestra. Meanwhile, prodigious acid jazz group Incognito (19 June) celebrate 45 years of their debut album Jazz Funk, while one-to-watch Lady Blackbird (20 June) is expected to soar as audiences can expect new songs from her forthcoming record this fall. Trip hop duo Morcheeba (22 June) showcase their signature organic electronic sound, which has been border-hopping ever since the London-based band emerged as a household name with 1998's Big Calm, with support from Cardinal Black.

The Queen Elizabeth Hall will be rocked throughout the festival with the awesome power of soul and R&B with special appearances from Rahsaan Patterson (16 June), Mica Paris (19 June), Judi Jackson (20 June) and the House Gospel Choir (23 June). Meanwhile, hotly-tipped West African ensemble Balimaya Project (21 June) will stage a high energy show in the Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer.

In addition to the main acts, Chaka Khan invites London-based Black and Black mixed heritage female and non-binary young people aged 18-25 years to apply to be part of the festival's unique choir, led by multidisciplinary artist and musician Tawiah. Performance opportunities will take place across the festival, giving participants the chance to work closely with internationally renowned artists both on and off stage. Full details on how to apply can be found here.

Commenting on the first names for the festival, Chaka Khan said: ‘It's an honor to share with you some of the brilliant artists that will be celebrating the diversity and legacy of Meltdown! We are all family. Get ready to sing, dance, and feel the love!'

Southbank Centre Head of Contemporary Music Adem Holness, added: People always ask me, “how involved do the Meltdown curators actually get?” Chaka has been in every detail with us, and we've had so much fun pulling this first selection of artists together. Chaka's taste, influences and love of music are as expansive as her voice and discography, so getting the balance and breadth right has been our biggest task. Whether it's Todrick's Fabulosity, Balimaya Project's groove or Lady Blackbird's soul, we're so excited to have such special artists join the festival and reflect different parts of her 50 year career.'

Tickets go on general sale Friday 15 March at 10:00am via: https://www.southbankcentre.co.uk/whats-on/festivals-series/meltdown

