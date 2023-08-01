Titled Reveals Full Creative Team and Experts for Danny Robins' Stage Show of UNCANNY, Touring This Autumn

The full creative team and the resident experts for the much-anticipated stage show, Uncanny: I Know What I Saw has been announced. This thrilling new theatre show, which will tour the UK from October, is written and performed by Danny Robins and inspired by his multi award-winning BBC Radio 4/Bafflegab podcast Uncanny. The show will open at Curve Leicester before embarking on an extensive 30-date UK tour until December.

Since booking opened in March, advance sales have been phenomenal with many venues selling out. Danny's work is reaching an ever-widening audience with tales of the paranormal and supernatural resonating with people, particularly in today's world.

Directed by Sam Hodges (Brown Girls Do It Too (Soho/UK tour) for Tilted, The Shadow Factory, Nuffield Southampton Theatres), Uncanny: I Know What I Saw will be designed by internationally acclaimed Linbury prize winner Zoe Hurwitz with lighting designed by Jai Mojaria (NT's Othello, Cruise, Duchess Theatre), sound design by Alex Braithwaite (RSC's Falkland Sound) with video projection by Zakk Hein.

The show will feature three brand-new, real-life stores of supernatural encounters experienced by ordinary people from ordinary places. With thrilling theatrical invention, and using exquisite sound, projection and video design, these cases will come alive on stage. Well-known resident experts from Team believer and Team sceptic, parapsychologists Chris French, Evelyn Hollow, Deborah Hyde and Ciaran O Keefe will try to explain these strange and unfamiliar events.

These terrifying new stories defy explanation. The witness footage will be projected into the space so that audiences feel they are there in the room as these chilling experiences are relived for the first time. Using freshly filmed footage, Danny will conjure these unhappy witnesses to the stages of the UK as each of them poses that timeless question: are ghosts real?

The recommended age limit is 10+ but parental discretion advised, and the running time is 90 minutes.

Tour Dates

10 -12 October – Curve Leicester

13 – 14 October – Warwick Arts Centre

16 - 17th October – Exeter Northcott Theatre

18 October – Birmingham Town Hall

19 October – William Aston Hall, Wrexham

20 October – Brighton Theatre Royal

22 October – Rose Theatre Kingston, matinee and evening

24 October – Watford Palace Theatre

25 October – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

27 October – The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

28 October – Portsmouth New Theatre Royal

29 October – The Marlowe, Canterbury

30 October – The Palace Theatre, Southend

1 - 2 November – Northern Stage, Newcastle –

3 November – Sheffield Crucible

4 November – Salford Lowry

6 November – Worthing Theatres and Museum

7 November – The Forum, Bath

12 November –New Theatre, Cardiff

13 November – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

14 November – Oxford Playhouse

15 November – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

18 November – Lighthouse, Poole

21 November – York Theatre Royal

23 November – Eden Court Inverness

24 – 25 November – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

26 November – The Queens Hall, Edinburgh

27 November –Theatre Royal, Glasgow

28 November – Darlington Hippodrome

30 November – 1st December - Mandela Hall Belfast