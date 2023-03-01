Tilted Wig Presents York Theatre Royal's AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS, February â€“ July 2023

Tilted Wig (Murder, Margaret and Me; Lady Chatterley's Lover; The Picture of Dorian Gray) are heading on tour with York Theatre Royal's Around the World in 80 Days. This exciting adventure, adapted from Jules Verne's iconic story, is touring the UK from February - July 2023. Circus meets theatre in this rip-roaring caper for a dazzling and delightful show for all the family.

Join a raggle-taggle band of travelling circus performers as they embark on their most daring feat yet: to recreate the adventures of Phileas Fogg as he sets off on his race around the world, led by the Ringmaster. But the Acrobat is biting at his heels, determined to have the star turn as Nellie Bly and see a woman win the race.

Audiences can sit back and enjoy as skilled performers traverse countries across the globe, embracing each character from the book and navigating different modes of transport. Join the Ringmaster, the Acrobat, the Clown, the Trick Rider and the Knife Thrower on their journey as fact clashes with fiction in this madcap adventure around the world.

Around the World in 80 Days is adapted and directed by Juliet Forster (Cinderella, York Theatre Royal; The York Radio Mystery Plays, BBC Radio and York Theatre Royal).

Around the World in 80 Days

Dates February - July 2023

2nd - 4th February York Theatre Royal, St Leonard's Place, York, YO1 7HD

Thursday and Saturday 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Friday 7.30pm

10th - 12th February Eden Court, Bishops Road, Inverness, IV3 5SA

Friday 6pm, Saturday 1pm and 5pm, Sunday 1pm

14th - 19th February Malvern Festival Theatre, Grange Road, Great Malvern, Malvern, WR14 3HB

23rd - 26th February Lyceum Theatre, Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA

Thursday and Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm, Sunday 3pm

28th February - 4th

March Blackpool Grand Theatre, 33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

Tuesday - Friday 7.30pm, Thursday 2-pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm

9th - 12th March Beck Theatre, Grange Road, Hayes, UB3 2UE

Thursday and Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm, Sunday 3pm

16th - 18th March Corn Exchange, Market Place, Newbury, RG14 5BD

Thursday 7pm, Friday and Saturday 2.30pm and 7pm

21st - 25th March Darlington Hippodrome, Parkgate, Darlington, DL1 1RR

Tuesday - Saturday 7.30pm, Thursday 2pm, Saturday 1pm (Touch Tour) and 2.30pm

28th March - 1st April Exeter Northcott Theatre, Stocker Road, Exeter, EX4 4QB

4th - 8th April Buxton Opera House, Water Street, Buxton, SK17 6XN

Tuesday - Thursday 5.30pm, Wednesday 1pm, Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm

11th - 15th April The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

Tuesday 7pm, Wednesday and Thursday 2pm and 7pm, Friday 5pm, Saturday 2.30pm and 7.30pm

20th - 23rd April Palace Theatre, 430 London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, Southend-on-Sea, SS0 9LA

Thursday and Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm, Sunday 3pm

24th April Mercury Theatre, Balkerne Gate, Colchester, CO1 1PT

2nd - 6th May Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Exchange Street, Aylesbury, HP20 1UG

8th - 13th May Theatre Royal Winchester, Jewry Street, Winchester, SO23 8SB

Monday - Wednesday 7pm, Wednesday 1.30pm, Thursday - Saturday 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30pm

15th May Richmond Theatre, 1 Little Green, Richmond, TW9 1QH

30th May - 3rd June The Albany Theatre, Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

Tuesday 7.30pm, Wednesday - Saturday 7pm, Thursday and Saturday 2pm

5th June Derby Theatre, 15 Theatre Walk, Derby, DE1 2NF

12th June Lighthouse, Poole's Centre for the Arts, 21 Kingland Road, Poole, BH15 1UG

22nd - 25th June New Theatre, Park Place, Cardiff, CF10 3LN

Thursday - Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm, Sunday 3pm

20th - 23rd July Churchill Theatre, High Street, Bromley, BR1 1HA

Thursday and Friday 7pm, Saturday 1pm and 5.30pm, Sunday 3pm

Adaptor and Director Juliet Forster

Designer Sara Perks

Lighting Designer Alexandra Stafford-Marshall

Sound Designer Ed Gray

Fight Director Jonathan Holby

Producer Tilted Wig and York Theatre Royal

Guidance 7+