TikTok and Southbank Centre Launch New Classical Music Creator Initiative

New initiative aims to blend classical music with modern digital trends.
The Southbank Centre and TikTok have announced the first-ever Crescendo cohort: ten UK-based classical music content creators selected for the new accelerator programme, in the Centre's 75th anniversary year, supporting emerging digital talent and bringing classical music to new, digital-first audiences.
Launched through an open call in September 2025, Crescendo supports creators who are reshaping how classical music is shared, discovered and understood online – reaching new audiences through storytelling, education and experimentation.
With nearly one million posts under #ClassicalMusic on TikTok and the hashtag growing by more than 60% in 2025, Crescendo responds to a growing appetite for accessible classical music content beyond the concert hall environment.
The cohort of content creators was selected by a panel including violinist and creator Esther Abrami, cellist and politician Baroness Thangam Debbonaire, the Southbank Centre's Head of Classical Music, Toks Dada, and TikTok's UK Artist Partnerships Lead, Lisa Skeppner.
The six-month talent development phase of the programme begins today at Classical Mixtape: A Live Takeover (5 Feb), a Southbank Centre-wide event featuring over 200 musicians from its six Resident Orchestras. Curated for the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary with under-30s audiences in mind, Classical Mixtape is presented as a series of live looping performances across multiple stages, allowing audiences to "mix" their own live classical mixtape by roaming between the stages. The first-of-its-kind event marks the cohort's first opportunity to create content around the Southbank Centre's classical music programme and the work of its Resident Orchestras.
Crescendo's curated line-up of content creators:
Over the next six months, the cohort will receive free access to Southbank Centre performances and rehearsals, behind-the-scenes content opportunities, bespoke mentorship and platform training from TikTok, collaboration with digital teams, and long-term involvement through the Southbank Centre's Ambassador Scheme.
Toks Dada, Head of Classical Music at the Southbank Centre, said: “Sharing classical music with the widest possible audience is at the heart of what we do at the Southbank Centre – reaching both long-standing concertgoers and those discovering the art form for the first time with a programme that embraces everything from intimate piano recitals to our multi-arts festival powered by orchestral music, Multitudes. Crescendo is about meeting audiences where they are, and recognising the pivotal role digital platforms play in how people discover and experience culture today. We're excited to work with our very first Crescendo cohort during our 75th anniversary year to see how their work helps shape the way this art form reaches, and is understood by, audiences.”
Lisa Skeppner, UK Artist Partnerships Lead at TikTok said: “TikTok is where people across the UK discover and fall in love with music every day, and classical is thriving through the creativity and community on the platform. Through our partnership with the Southbank Centre, Crescendo celebrates and supports British talent while opening up access to the arts for new audiences. The programme gives these ten creators the tools, access and platform to showcase classical music in ways that feel fresh, relatable and rooted in TikTok as a hub for emergent creativity.”
Throughout the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary year, the Crescendo cohort will create content featuring a range of artists, festivals and events from its classical music programme, including Classical Mixtape: A Live Takeover, and Multitudes – a multi-arts festival powered by orchestral music , creating content that reflects the breadth, energy and evolution of classical music today.
Videos