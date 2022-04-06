Third Series Of Soho Theatre Live Announced On Prime Video In The UK and Ireland

Soho Theatre has announced the third series of 'Soho Theatre Live'. It will comprise of ten critically-acclaimed and award-winning comedy shows filmed at Soho Theatre launching on the 6th May 2022 on Prime Video in the UK & Ireland. Joining the first and second series of comedy films released on the platform, featuring Dane Baptiste, Jen Brister, Jessie Cave, Joel Dommett, Nina Conti, Desiree Burch, Jordan Brookes and more.

Soho Theatre is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Since opening 22 years ago, it has become the place to see some of the finest comedy acts in the world, ranging from influential early work from many of today's biggest stars to innovative, award-winning and critically acclaimed shows. Soho Theatre are a charity and social enterprise, driven by a passion for the work they produce, the artists they work with and the audiences they attract. Bang in the heart of London's West End they have a vibrant live and digital festival programme and busy bar. Soho Theatre can also be found in festivals, through their national and international touring and on Soho Theatre On Demand.

They are also working towards the opening of an exciting second venue, Soho Theatre Walthamstow, a 1000 seat venue dedicated to comedy and more currently slated to open in 2023.