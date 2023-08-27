Theatre Royal Brighton To Host Free Heritage Open Day In September

From 11am until 4pm on Saturday 9 September 2023 the public will be welcomed to Theatre Royal Brighton for a glimpse behind the scenes of one the country's oldest working theatres. As part of free 'Heritage Open Days' events across the UK, TRB will join unique heritage attractions around the country to welcome visitors into the 216 year old Grade II* listed theatre in the heart of Brighton & Hove's cultural quarter.

Step through the Stage Door and into the backstage world of one of the oldest working theatres in the country. Check out the wings, peek into the dressing rooms and go under the stage as you explore this beautiful theatre with over 200 years of stories to tell. Children can try out making and doing activities led by the theatre's fabulous associate artists; adults can enjoy tours, talks and a chance to chat to the team about the history of the theatre as well as past and upcoming shows. There will be opportunities to light up the stage with help from the theatre's tech team and the chance to delve into the archives. There will be a sensory break out space available for quiet time.

This event will be a day of creativity for the local community to get involved with. Theatre Royal Brighton will welcome visitors who have an interest in the theatre and heritage buildings, along with families and community members looking to fill their weekend with enjoyable activities. With plenty of activities on offer, this is a unique opportunity to see inside the theatre during it's dark time, when no shows are on stage and the theatre is usually closed to the public.

Built in 1807 Theatre Royal Brighton is one of the oldest and most distinguished theatres in the country. The auditorium of the Grade II* listed building represents an example of the finest regency architecture, redesigned by renowned theatre architect CJ Phipps in 1854. The venue continues to delight audiences with a wide range of pre and post West End touring plays and musicals, as well as world class comedy, ballet, opera, music and family shows and an extensive Creative Learning programme. It is currently undergoing a very exciting period of investment, with a complete restoration of the historic façade on New Road underway. The theatre has been closed to the public for electrical and water upgrades since 9 July.

Jackie Alexander, Senior Creative Learning Manager, Theatre Royal Brighton said:

“We are delighted to be throwing open our doors and welcoming the local community to our very special heritage building, as part of this year's Heritage Open Days. There will be a little something for everyone from local families and visitors to theatre lovers and history buffs so do come along and join us in celebrating this 216 year old building and it's special place in Brighton and Hove. After 2 months of closure for works this summer, we can't wait to welcome everyone in once again to explore the wonderful backstage world of our historic theatre”.

The event is completely free and no prior booking is required. To enjoy this one-off, Heritage Open Day event, simply arrive at Theatre Royal Brighton Stage Door, 35 Bond Street, Brighton & Hove, East Sussex, BN1 1RD any time between 11am – 4pm on Saturday 9 September.

About Theatre Royal Brighton

Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Brighton throws open the doors to the world of theatre and the arts with workshops, talks, tours, courses and events. School, families, children, adults and community groups are welcomed in to learn, create, play and have fun. Whether through workshops and events as part of a school group visit, as a family, as a young person or as an adult, Creative Learning programmes have been created to inspire imagination and bring out passion for theatre and the arts. Whether interested in performing, creating, or the technical side - it gives a unique glimpse behind the scenes of one of the oldest working theatres in the country.

Heritage Open Days

Heritage Open Days is England's largest festival of history and culture; every year, thousands of volunteers and supporters organise events that allow us to discover hidden places and try out new experiences. Brought to you by the National Trust, supported by players of People's Postcode Lottery and run by thousands of local organisations and volunteers, Heritage Open Days gives everyone free access to experiences and events across England, including access to many sites that usually charge for admission.