The UK Pantomime Association Seeks Diverse Range Of Volunteer Judges For The 2023/24 Season

The Association aims to ensure the team of more than 60 judges represents the diverse nature of pantomime audiences.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour Photo 1 BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour
Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Photo 2 Guest Blog: 'Representation is at the Heart of my Play': Playwright Tanika Gupta on Hidden Histories, Immigration and Cultural Diversity in THE EMPRESS
Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production Photo 3 Cast Revealed For FOUR FELONS AND A FUNERAL New Musical Production
Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath Photo 4 Review: ROMAN HOLIDAY, Theatre Royal Bath

The UK Pantomime Association has launched a search for new judges to join its experienced team, visiting over 200 professional pantomimes across the length and breadth of the UK to shortlist nominations for The Pantomime Awards. The Association aims to ensure the team of more than 60 judges represents the diverse nature of pantomime audiences.  

Applications are especially welcome from disabled and neurodiverse individuals, members of the LGBTQI+ community, and people from the global majority, in particular those with African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, North African, South Asian or South East Asian heritage, as these voices are currently underrepresented in the team.  

Simon Sladen, Chair of the UK Pantomime Association, said: “We aim to celebrate, support and champion diversity and inclusivity in our work, and we aspire to engage our judges from a diverse group of volunteers. We welcome applications from all backgrounds and acknowledge the importance of lived experience, as well as the significant role local audiences play in regional pantomime's production and reception.” 

Applications are invited from seasoned audience members with a critical eye, people with a professional pantomime performance or production credit and those with a journalistic/reviewing background. To apply, just complete a short questionnaire which is available here: https://forms.gle/yg9zScxX1XHo7JrD8. The deadline is 26 July 2023 at midnight.   

The benefits of being a judge include complimentary tickets for pantomime performances within an agreed region, an invitation to The Pantomime Awards judging conference and tickets for The Pantomime Awards ceremony. 

All judges will be required to watch approximately eight performances in their region from November until January (with the team clocking up more than 700 performances collectively!). They will be required to attend a training session and they will need to commit time to submit show reports via an online portal.  Judges are engaged on a voluntary basis, with no expenses covered. 

The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin's took place in a star-studded ceremony at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End. Amongst the winners were Special Recognition Awards given to Ian McKellen for passionate advocacy and services to the artform of pantomime, Cast, Doncaster, for their ongoing commitment to integrated BSL signing in pantomime and the Theatre Royal Stratford East for their continued innovative and inclusive practice in the field of pantomime. 

Founded in 2021, the UK Pantomime Association is a charity that explores, shares and celebrates pantomime by investigating the genre's rich past, engaging with contemporary practice and inspiring the future.  To find out more, visit Click Here 




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keyn Photo
ANNIE UK and Ireland Tour Starring Craig Revel Horwood & More is Coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in August

Craig Revel Horwood will star as ‘Miss Hannigan’ in the UK and Ireland Tour of their smash hit production of the musical ANNIE arriving at Milton Keynes Theatre 07 -12 August. 

2
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All Eras Tour European Dates Photo
Paramore to Join Taylor Swift For All 'Eras Tour' European Dates

Paramore will  join Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour as the opener for all 48 dates of the 2024 European leg of the tour. The European leg kicks off in Paris on May 9th and wraps in London on August 17th at Wembley Stadium, one of six nights the tour will spend at the venue. Paramore opened for Taylor Swift on the first two shows of The Eras Tour.

3
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivanka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre&nbs Photo
Young Performers Revealed to Share the Role of Ivanka in ONCE at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester has today announced the six local young performers who will be sharing the role of Ivanka in the theatre’s reimagined revival of the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Once, which runs at the Cotswold theatre until 12th August.  

4
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour Photo
Celebration Of The Dubliners SEVEN DRUNKEN NIGHTS Will Embark on World Tour

Direct from the West End and having sold out venues worldwide, Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of The Dubliners will return to theatres in 2024 for its biggest ever tour.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video Video: Behind the Scenes of IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video
Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus
VOCES8 & National Children's Chorus (7/12-7/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You