The Squire Performing Arts Centre Unveils Spring and Summer Season Featuring Music, Theatre & More

The Squire Performing Arts Centre has revealed its programme of live arts, with something for everyone who likes to be entertained in a vibrant, friendly, space.

Anita Bush, the Squire PAC's Theatre Manager, said: "Last season saw a turning point for Squire PAC, from becoming 'Nottingham's best kept secret' to a 'go to venue'. We welcomed so many new visitors, and received so many wonderful comments not only about our venue and what we offer, but also our fantastic staff team."

Anita continued: "We're excited for the coming season and the events we have programmed. We're now the go-to venue in Nottingham for folk music and are pleased to be hosting a range of amazing performers including Good Habits and Eliza Carthy. Comedy also features heavily this season and is complimented by a variety of spoken word productions. Alongside this we have Cardboard Carnival, which will certainly be one for a family visit!"

The season opens with Betty Blue Eyes, (West Bridgford Operatic Society).

It's 1947 and England is staggering under the burden of acute rationing, unemployment and the coldest winter for decades. The only bright spark on the horizon is the impending marriage of Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Whilst most are surviving on rations to ensure fair shares for all, local officers are feathering their nests by taking far more than their fair share.

Following on from this hilarious musical is celebrated comedian, Justin Moorhouse, with his new stand-up show, Stretch and Think. Justin is back: still funny, yet middle aged. A brand-new show that may contain: Yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, Labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, The Menopause, running, hating football fans but loving football, not drinking, funerals, is Tapas a rip off? And he's got a new suit. Come, it'll be fun!

Before we leave February behind, Squire welcomes climber, Pete Whittaker, with his wonderful talk, Fine Lines. Pete delves into the intricacies of free solo climbing, leading audiences on a narrative spanning from his initial experiences soloing to his monumental 800m big wall free solo ascent of Kjerag in Norway. Embark on a journey through the evolution and challenges of this remarkable endeavour.

March sees the return of audience favourite, Alfie Moore, with his new show A Face for Radio.

This is the true story of 'Fair Cop' Alfie's big plan to transition from the BBC radio waves to TV star. Could it be done? Or had Father Time decided that his time had passed?

Alongside comedy in March comes Mishaps & Mayhem, untold stories, chaos and legendary tales from mountain bike icon, Hans Rey. Mountain Bike pioneer, adventurer, former Trials World Champion, Hans will reveal behind the scenes stories of his greatest stunts and adventures and how it felt to be lost, haunted, stalked and rescued!

Want to travel back to your primary school days and those memories of singalongs? Then join James Partridge, for his Primary School Assembly Bangers Live!, an evening of pure nostalgia. You won't have to sit cross legged on the school hall floor, but you will be encouraged to sing along! As well as the assembly bangers, there will be other musical surprises, throwback mashups and comic reflections on growing up in the 90s. James regularly appears on radio, including BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 5 Live, and Absolute Radio.

April sees the arrival of one of the UK's leading Folk musicians, Eliza Carthy MBE, (with support from Jenn Reid). As the daughter of folk legends Martin Carthy & Norma Waterson, Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music and from an early age was championed by John Peel, Andy Kershaw and Billy Bragg. Eliza has performed and recorded around the world with a diverse array of artists including Paul Weller, Rufus & Martha Wainwright, Patrick Wolf, and Jarvis Cocker.

'Unarguably the queen of English Folk' The Observer

Looking for a show to enthral the kids? Then why not bring them along to Spotlight Theatre's Disney's Frozen Jr? Based on the 2018 Broadway and West End musical, it features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, plus five new songs written for the Broadway and West End production.

If Spring is the season that you begin to think about the garden, then why not come along to BBC presenter Arit Anderson's Greener Gardening talk in April? Having spent 25 years working in the dynamic industries of retail fashion and creative events, Arit found that the visual nature of fashion and the healing properties of her therapies could beautifully meld in the garden. This became a passion and drove her to explore the unique relationships between plants, people, and place. Working as a presenter for BBC's Gardeners' World, many satellite shows such as Chelsea Flower Show, and writing for national publications has enabled Arit to publicise issues about the future of gardening in an ever-changing climate, and to promote solutions to the wider public.

May sees the arrival of UK folk-fusion Good Habits. One of the most exciting new folk duos to come out of the UK, Good Habits' award-winning, genre-fusing sound has received international critical acclaim. Composed of Bonnie Schwarz (cello + vocals) and Pete Shaw (accordion), the pair mix virtuosic musicianship and vocal harmony with vivid storytelling, drawing on their diverse musical tastes and weaving them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness. After a pandemic spent happily stranded in New Zealand, they recently arrived back in the UK to spread their joyous music throughout Europe. "This duo has an infectious energy and joy that's impossible to resist" - Folk Radio UK

And rounding off our Spring/ Summer season will be comedian Dan Tiernan. Winner of BBC New Comedian of The Year 2022 and Winner of British Comedian of The Year 2022, Dan will be headlining Squire's evening of comedy. This unmissable night will feature a mix of the best comedians around.

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre and its programme of work, please visit Click Here