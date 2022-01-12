The Northern Comedy Theatre to Present DOING SHAKESPEARE
Steven Arnold, best known as for his fifteen-year stint on Coronation Street as Ashley Peacock, will join the cast of six actors in David Spicer's farcical fusion.
The Northern Comedy Theatre originally produced the Doing series of zoom-based online performances at the start of the March 2020 lockdown, with titles such as Doing Whodunnit and Doing The Book Club, as well as Doing Shakespeare, earning them six OnComms awards and a special ONEOFF award from The Offies.
Writer David Spicer said, "I've always loved the fun of Shakespeare. During lockdown, laughter was really important. I wrote Doing Shakespeare as an online zoom play to stop us all going a bit mad, but Zoom has plenty of limitations. When you're doing comedy, it's all about timing, and Zoom buffering is a disaster for live comedy. When our producer, Shaun, wanted to do it onstage, I felt released. It hadn't been written for the stage, but it feels like it's coming to where it always should have been. I hope people come along and have fun - if they think they don't like Shakespeare, this is definitely the show for them."
Northern Comedy Theatre were formed in Merseyside in 2015 with the aim of cheering up audiences. Their adaptation of the Doing series follows their premiere of All Above Board written by British comedy legend Nigel Planer, that toured in Summer 2021.
@ComedyNorthern | #DoingShakespeare | northerncomedytheatre.com
Running Time: 1hr 30 mins (including interval) | Suitable for ages 12+
Production Information
Directed by Shaun Chambers Written by David Spicer
Produced by The Northern Comedy Theatre
Cast
Natasha Agarwal, Steven Arnold, Kathryn Chambers, Beth Ascroft, Farron Ronan, Elliot Bailey, Robert Stuart-Hudson
Listings information
11th-12th February
Holroyd Community Theatre, Oswestry
15th February
The Waterside, Sale
18th February
Alma Theatre, Bristol
19th February
The Green Room Club, Carlisle
24th February
The Hope Street Theatre, Liverpool
25th February
Cheltenham Playhouse
11th March
Salford Arts Theatre
12th March
Rhyl Little Theatre
14th March
Preston Playhouse
For full list of dates and venues visit: https://northerncomedytheatre.com/doing-shakespeare-tour