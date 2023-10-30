The National Youth Music Theatre is on the Search For Young Rising Stars For 2024

Audition workshops will commence on Saturday 6th January 2024 and run every weekend until the 11th February 2024.

Oct. 30, 2023

Leading youth arts organisation The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) has announced its shows for its 2024 summer season, and dates for audition workshops, to be held across the UK in January and February. The search is on for dynamic performers from all backgrounds, aged 10-23, to join the 2024 NYMT company. They will be following in the footsteps of NYMT alumni including the critically acclaimed Matt Lucas, Phantom of the Opera’s Joe Griffiths-Brown, beloved screen and stage icon Sheridan Smith, Les Misérables’ Rosy Church, and multi-award-winning household name Idris Elba. This year, industry professionals will lead audition workshops and travel to Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Cork, Glasgow, Ipswich, Leeds, Leicester and London. 

Youth company members of NYMT will have opportunities to take part in the 2024 summer season and other events and experiences throughout the year. It has now been confirmed that the 2024 summer season will feature Our House, showcasing the iconic music from Madness, Stephen Sondheim’s timeless classic Into the Woods, and an ambitious new folk musical Catastrophe Bay written by Kit Buchan and James Barne. 

Everyone is welcome to the audition workshops. NYMT is looking for up-and-coming young musicians, actors, directors, choreographers, musical directors, designers, and technicians from all parts of the country. The industry professionals leading the workshops want to meet anyone who has a passion for musical theatre, regardless of their level of previous experience. The workshops will be fun and engaging, with a firm emphasis on creating positive and developmental experiences for everyone taking part.

NYMT has nearly 50 years of history at the forefront of offering exceptional opportunities in pre-professional musical theatre training for talented young people. It offers skills workshops, masterclasses, and residential courses. 

Olivier award-winning Mike Jibson, Patron and Alumni of NYMT, comments, Being part of the NYMT as a young actor gave me so many life long friends, memories and such an incredible experience. I urge every young actor in the UK to apply!

The workshops are bookable online with a fee of £45. However, the team want to encourage anyone who is interested to apply, and do not want the fee to be a barrier. If it is, special arrangements can be made based on individual circumstances. Anyone wishing to discuss that should contact enquiries@nymt.org.uk 

A selection of audition workshop participants will be called back to a follow-up casting session for the summer season shows. Some others will be offered access to other courses on offer throughout the year.

Musicians can audition online remotely, through a self-tape audition. Look at the website for more information on how to apply and complete your self-tape audition.  

The National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) has a long-standing commitment to an inclusive and accessible ethos. It offers a bursary system to support under-resourced families. This year we’re offering £31,000 of bursaries. 

Audition workshops will commence on Saturday 6th January 2024 and run every weekend until the 11th February 2024. More information is available at www.nymt.org.uk 



