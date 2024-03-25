The Musical Theatre Writing Challenge Returns For a Fourth Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Musical Theatre Writing Challenge is returning once again to encourage writers to keep writing - come what may.

During the pandemic, a group of musical theatre writers met in an online writer's room created by award-winning writer Gus Gowland (Mayflies, Pieces of String). The room was free and open to all, designed as a shared space to work, to meet other writers, and to combat freelancer isolation. What emerged from the Zoom room was something different entirely: the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge.

The challenge has been a huge success over the past three years, with hundreds of people taking part from all over the world! Now it's back with a new look and we can't wait to make this year's challenge the biggest yet!

Every day throughout the month of May, participants of the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge receive prompts focused on generating new work and keeping creative juices flowing. Participants can be at any stage of their writing journey, and it's completely free to take part. All you have to do is join in and keep writing - come what may!

"We can't wait to share the musical theatre writing challenge with people all over the world again this spring" says Gus. "We have a whole heap of exciting new prompts to share with the musical theatre writing community so whether you're a seasoned pro, or just dipping your toe in, Come What May is for you'.

As musical theatre writers come in all varieties - writing book, music, lyric, or any combination - each prompt is either adaptable to your particular skill or provided with clear instructions on how to approach it without specialist knowledge. The goal of the challenge is not to complete the next Hamilton or SIX, but simply to create and to develop, every day of the month, come what may.

Sign up to be part of the Musical Theatre Writing Challenge at www.themusicaltheatrewritingchallenge.com and follow the journey via the hashtag #ComeWhatMay.