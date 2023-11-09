The Lowry Reveals Contemporary Season For Spring 2024

Featuring new gig theatre, new plays, immersive theatre experiences, dance, comedy, and physical performance The Lowry, Salford has announced its Contemporary Season for Spring 2024.

Matthew Eames, Head of Theatres (Contemporary and Commissioning) says: “We're excited to share this new season with our audiences, a season that clearly demonstrates The Lowry's continued commitment to contemporary performance and small-to-midscale touring productions. From internationally recognised companies like the Sofie Krog Theater and Igor x Moreno, the newly formed and Manchester-based contemporary theatre company, Bitterroot, FADE by Manchester-based writer and theatre maker Alice Christina Corrigan, and award-winning, independent site-specific theatre company Dante or Die. We look forward to welcoming them all to Salford.”

Eckhard Thiemann, Programming Associate (Dance) for The Lowry, says: "From a celebration of toddlers to a lament for someone long gone, and from local carnival traditions to stories of migration, this spring's contemporary season touches on the full range of human experiences. Artists find the emotional chords that connect us to who we are and how we see others. I am particularly proud that we can present two works connected to the pioneering company DV8. Long-standing DV8 artist Wendy Houston offers an abrasive personal run-down of politics and her life since the 80ies, while Italian artist Marco D'Agostin performs a moving bitter-sweet homage to legendary Manchester-born dancer Nigel Charnock, who died more than 20 years ago."

A Citizens' Assembly What are we doing about the climate emergency? What are we not doing? What more could we be doing? What more should we be doing? Be part of the story and join the debate with A Citizens' Assembly, a new work by acclaimed theatre maker Andy Smith created in collaboration with applied arts practitioner Lynsey O'Sullivan. Part of a series of works called Plays For The People: plays to be read and discussed by the audience who are present. Thu 18 Jan

Devised by Bitterroot, If it's to Break is a dark, atmospheric exploration into the self-reflective nature of art. Chris Richards' original composition scores the challenges of finding contentment beneath societal pressures as the piece twists further into the insanity of the human mind. Wed 24 Jan

The House by Sofie Krog Theater, one of Denmark's leading puppet theatres, tells the story of The Warehouse Family Funeral Home. On her deathbed the undertaker changes her last will and testament, a secret begins to unravel and an evil plan is formed. Sofie Krog and David Faraco lead you behind closed doors and into rooms that hide unspeakably dark deeds. Tues 30 Jan

Little Big Dance presents Skydiver by Greek dance artist, dramaturg and director Xenia Aidonopoulou. Prepare to soar through the fluffy clouds where flocks of birds and butterflies flutter. Explore the dream-like world that waits above us, in this multi-sensory dance experience for families. Take your little ones on a magical journey with Skydiver and experience how movement, sound and stunning visuals bring whimsical characters to life in an enchanting encounter in the skies. Age recommendation 3-5 years. Sat 24 Feb

Jonny & The Baptists: The Happiness Index / Ten Thankless Years A double bill of two shows in one night, from cult multi-award winning musical-comedians Jonny & The Baptists. A brand new hour of songs and stories about why we are (or are not) happy; and a retrospective of our first decade making riotous, satirical (and silly) “work”. Sat 2 & Sun 3 Mar

Marco D'Agostin - Best Regards. The irrepressible and radical performer, Nigel Charnock Best Regards, by Italian dancer and choreographer Marco D'Agostin, is a touching tribute to his late mentor. It's a letter written to someone who will never answer. A dance in the shadow (or light) of Charnock – pioneering performer and co-founder of British dance company, DV8 Physical Theatre. Best Regards is an exercise in memory. It's an invitation to the audience to consider: what would you write to someone who will never read your words? It's D'Agostin's way of saying: "Dear N, I wanted to be too much too". Tue 5 Mar

Being Human: Lisa Simpson & Susan Kempster Liverpool-based choreographer Lisa Simpson creates an emotionally-charged duet for bodies very different from her own. Using her unique choreographic practice and told through expressive physical dance by Freya Davis and Nathan Keenoo, Being Human is an exploration into connection, isolation, self-sufficiency and dependency. In Susan Kempster's work Pip Duke and Harry Wilson weave in and out of each other in close proximity. Are they one or two people? Who is who? With over 30 years difference in age between them, the choreographer explores with tenderness how different bodies express age and memory and challenge what we read into appearances. Wed 20 Mar

WATCH IT! In quite possibly her last-ever show Wendy Houstoun teams up with Kate Champion (Australia) and Hannes Langolf (UK, Germany) to create a personal and irreverent solo. More stand up than dance around WATCH IT! takes an entertaining look at questions of identity, personal truth and political ideology in a ridiculous Game Show for One. Fri 22 Mar

Alleyne Dance presents, Far From Home, a new dance production that explore the topic of immigration and the consequences the search for “a better life. Performed by 6 professional dance artists and a supporting cast made up of non-professional movers recruited from the local community, the performance ensemble will highlight the emotional and mental stresses of migrant families, as well as the impact on communities where migrants “settle”, as we unpick the meaning of tolerance and practice of integration. Tues 26 - Wed 27 Mar

FADE by writer and theatre maker Alice Christina Corrigan (Past Life) features dynamic new writing, integrated creative access and original music to tell a nuanced story of family life and what happens when the past and present finally meet to reveal the true nature of coming home. Commissioned as part of ‘Developed With The Lowry' with additional support from Arts Council England, Leeds Playhouse & Theatre Deli Sheffield. Thu 4 & Fri 5 April

Handful of Nothing by physical performer Tilly Lee-Kronick is a semi-autobiographical exploration of how we react when confronted with challenge and uncertainty, with questions of our worth and weight. Using unusual aerial on bespoke equipment, spoken text, contemporary dance and an original score, Tilly will give you an insight into the place of limbo in which she often finds herself. Thu 2 May

Polly, John Gay's banned sequel to The Beggar's Opera is ripped apart in this viciously satirical, unashamedly sexy, very funny dissection of love, loss and revenge, with songs inspired by Peaches, Britney and Nina Simone. From Marie Hamilton (Madonna On The Rocks) in collaboration with Fringe First award-winning director Stephanie Kempson (Breathless, The Good The Bad and The Coyote Ugly), with a score by Cameron Macintosh award winner Ben Osborn. Fri 3 - Sat 4 May.

Dante or Die present Kiss Marry Kill an electrifying and intimate story of love and redemption. Inspired by real-life events, Kiss Marry Kill is a provocative new play that reimagines the first same-sex wedding in a UK prison. Take a seat on a prison bed and prepare for the action to take place in front, above, and around you - in signature Dante or Die style. Kiss Marry Kill is commissioned by The Lowry, South Street Reading & Ideas Test, with support from Norwich Theatre Royal & Stone Nest. This offsite touring production is taking place at Halle St Peters in Ancoats, Manchester. Fri 10 - Sun 12 May following a London run.

Karrasekare by Igor x Moreno is a new work that is inspired by pagan carnival traditions from Sardinia and the Basque Country. It revisits pre-Christian rituals, celebrates the flesh and creates free, fluid and queer identities using traditional rhythms. The work rubs against our sense of prudishness and channels the energy of a folk. Igor x Moreno is the name under which the works created by choreographers Igor Urzelai and Moreno Solinas – in collaboration with an extended group of artists based across Europe – are presented. They use choreography and mostly non-verbal languages to create experiences which can surprise, energise and unsettle. Igor x Moreno's works have toured extensively in Europe and also in North and South America, Africa and Asia. Wed 22 May

This is all in addition to The Lowry partner companies Ockham's Razor bringing classic literature and circus together in Tess; a groundbreaking adaptation of Thomas Hardy's classic novel Tess of the D'Urbervilles (Wed 14 - Sat 17 Feb), and Rambert's brilliant and daring dancers with Deathtrap (Thu 18 - Sat 20 Apr). Plus, Anusthan, a celebration of Neo-Classical Indian dance and music featuring a cast of talented British Asian dance artists who have trained with Pagrav Dance Company (Tue 09 Jan), imitating the dog's multimedia exploration of Frankenstein (Tue 12 - Thu 14 Mar), and the mesmerizing new work Mehek by Aakash Odedra Company and Aditi Mangaldas Dance Company (Tue 16 Apr).

For more information and to book tickets visit thelowry.com