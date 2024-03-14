The Liverbirds Return to Liverpool This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Liverbirds are back and will return to Liverpool this September! Written by Ian Salmon (The Comeback Special) and Directed by Bob Eaton (Lennon), Girls Don't Play Guitars plays 27 September - 26 October.

The five star musical that told the story of The Liverbirds is back!

In Liverpool in 1963 the music world was exploding. Musical talent, attitude and the knowledge that you could be anything you wanted to be saw the city flooded with bands and singers who were headed to the top.

Standing tall amongst all of the boys was the World's first all-girl rock 'n' roll group. From The Cavern to Hamburg's Star Club Mary, Sylvia, Val and Pam did it on their terms, turning down Brian Epstein, hanging out with Jimi Hendrix and driving Chuck Berry wild.

This foot-stomping musical first hit the stage in 2019 and is back and packed with all of the great 60s songs that shook The Cavern, including the Liverbirds smash hits Peanut Butter and Diddley Daddy. The book of The Liverbirds is hitting the shelves, so make sure you get to listen to the music live in 2024!