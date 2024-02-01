The Jam's Bruce Foxton Will Play at Parr Hall to Celebrate Classic Album

From The Jam: The Setting Sons Tour comes to Parr Hall on Friday, 21 March, 2025.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

The Jam's Bruce Foxton Will Play at Parr Hall to Celebrate Classic Album

One of the original members of The Jam will be gracing Parr Hall's stage next year as part of a tour to mark the 45th anniversary of a classic album.

Bruce Foxton will be bringing his band ‘From The Jam' to Warrington on 21 March, 2025, to celebrate the legacy of ‘Setting Sons'.

Critically acclaimed and a commercial success, Setting Sons was The Jam's fourth record which reached number four in the UK charts and was best known for the top 10 single, The Eton Rifles. It was also the band's first album to enter the US charts.

Bruce Foxton originally joined The Jam in 1974 and remained a key part of the line-up throughout.

The band were right at the centre of the punk explosion in the mid to late 1970s and Bruce's prominent basslines were the driving force behind many of The Jam's biggest hits.

After The Jam split in 1982, Bruce pursued a solo career and had success with the single, Freak.

He also spent around 15 years with fellow punk rockers, Stiff Little Fingers, before a brief stint touring with The Casbah Club when they supported The Who.

Bruce then returned to The Jam hits where he made his name when he teamed up his old bandmate, The Jam's former drummer Rick Buckler, and Russell Hastings, who had previously been touring under the name, The Gift.

From The Jam were formed in 2006 and since then the band have been delighting fans by paying tribute to all The Jam's classic tracks which came to define their punk, new wave and ‘Mod revival' sound between 1977 and 1982. Bruce and frontman Russell still remain at the core of the band 18 years on.

Russell, relishing the chance to shine the spotlight on hit album, Setting Sons, added: “It seems that even the obscure album tracks like Little Boy Soldiers and Thick As Thieves are as popular when we play them live as the hit singles.”

From The Jam: The Setting Sons Tour comes to Parr Hall on Friday, 21 March, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am. Call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org/whats-on/from-the-jam-setting-sons-tour




Recommended For You