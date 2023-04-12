The Hairy Godmothers Bring WET To Brighton Fringe

Open the floodgates and prepare for a torrential downpour as the women from The Hairy Godmothers bring their award winning, adults-only cabaret WET to the UK for the very first time in a 3-night run at Brighton Spiegeltent as part of Brighton Fringe from 5th-7th May 2023.

When you think of female-empowerment and the word WET, you are perhaps imagining peeing yourself laughing, weeping a few profound tears, massaging the moist crevices of your proficient minds, drooling with desire, and getting swept away in an unstoppable deluge of torrential pleasure... Lick those lips and get yourselves ready for a saucy downpour as five formidable females flood your delectable minds with a powerful, hilarious and unforgettable cathartic comedy-cabaret.

WET invites audiences to explore the vast oceans of womanhood and femininity with humour, heart and a heavy sprinkle of sass. This salacious cabaret oozes with insights into society's ideas of "woman" - physically, culturally, emotionally, and historically - ultimately sluicing female "shame" and "guilt" down the drain with a concoction of comedy and feeling. WET educates, titillates, and makes its audiences laugh through live music, dance, poetry and sketch humour drawing from science and history. Cast members Jae West, Ashley Nissen, Mita Hill, Alex Nissen, and Emma MacMillan proudly present WET, a surreal all-female cabaret with heart; a therapeutic tribute to women that celebrates, commemorates, and holds space for all.

WET (formerly titled 'PUSSY') premiered at Perth Fringe World Festival before touring to Melbourne Fringe 2022 and Adelaide Fringe 2023, receiving five-star reviews, standing ovations, and a Fringe World Weekly Award for Best Cabaret & Variety.

Formed in 2019, The Hairy Godmothers is a powerhouse collective of Western Australian performers and creatives from diverse backgrounds, including lawyers, theatre managers, science communicators, engineers, actors, dancers, teachers and poets. These men, women and every tiara and fake-mustache-wearing blurred line in between tackle provocative content with their own unique brand of humour, charm and creativity. Their mission is to take audiences just beyond their comfort zone, then bring them back again safely, but a little more open-minded.