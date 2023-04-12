Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Hairy Godmothers Bring WET To Brighton Fringe

Performances run 5th-7th May 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The Hairy Godmothers Bring WET To Brighton Fringe

Open the floodgates and prepare for a torrential downpour as the women from The Hairy Godmothers bring their award winning, adults-only cabaret WET to the UK for the very first time in a 3-night run at Brighton Spiegeltent as part of Brighton Fringe from 5th-7th May 2023.

When you think of female-empowerment and the word WET, you are perhaps imagining peeing yourself laughing, weeping a few profound tears, massaging the moist crevices of your proficient minds, drooling with desire, and getting swept away in an unstoppable deluge of torrential pleasure... Lick those lips and get yourselves ready for a saucy downpour as five formidable females flood your delectable minds with a powerful, hilarious and unforgettable cathartic comedy-cabaret.

WET invites audiences to explore the vast oceans of womanhood and femininity with humour, heart and a heavy sprinkle of sass. This salacious cabaret oozes with insights into society's ideas of "woman" - physically, culturally, emotionally, and historically - ultimately sluicing female "shame" and "guilt" down the drain with a concoction of comedy and feeling. WET educates, titillates, and makes its audiences laugh through live music, dance, poetry and sketch humour drawing from science and history. Cast members Jae West, Ashley Nissen, Mita Hill, Alex Nissen, and Emma MacMillan proudly present WET, a surreal all-female cabaret with heart; a therapeutic tribute to women that celebrates, commemorates, and holds space for all.

WET (formerly titled 'PUSSY') premiered at Perth Fringe World Festival before touring to Melbourne Fringe 2022 and Adelaide Fringe 2023, receiving five-star reviews, standing ovations, and a Fringe World Weekly Award for Best Cabaret & Variety.

Formed in 2019, The Hairy Godmothers is a powerhouse collective of Western Australian performers and creatives from diverse backgrounds, including lawyers, theatre managers, science communicators, engineers, actors, dancers, teachers and poets. These men, women and every tiara and fake-mustache-wearing blurred line in between tackle provocative content with their own unique brand of humour, charm and creativity. Their mission is to take audiences just beyond their comfort zone, then bring them back again safely, but a little more open-minded.




UNDER THE KUNDE TREE Comes to Southwark Playhouse Next Month Photo
UNDER THE KUNDE TREE Comes to Southwark Playhouse Next Month
Set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence, the empowering production Under the Kundè Tree is coming to Southwark Playhouse this spring. Under the Kundè Tree, written by Clarisse Makundul and directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, follows a young woman, Sara, struggling to balance her heart’s desire and the pressure to fulfil traditional familial obligations during a time of conflict and the fight for decolonisation. 
Su Pollard, Ian McKellen, and More Take Home UK Pantomime Association 2023 Pantomime Award Photo
Su Pollard, Ian McKellen, and More Take Home UK Pantomime Association 2023 Pantomime Awards
The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced the winners of The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s at a star-studded ceremony which took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on the evening of Tuesday 11 April 2023.  
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season Photo
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,00 Photo
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 

More Hot Stories For You


Interactive SONGSTREETS App Celebrates Brixton's Rich History, Community And StoriesInteractive SONGSTREETS App Celebrates Brixton's Rich History, Community And Stories
April 11, 2023

A new app is launching this spring, providing users with fascinating new way to explore Brixton. 
GREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer SeasonGREASE, HEATHERS, and More Come to Darlington Hippodrome This Spring/Summer Season
April 11, 2023

The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000Theatres Trust Supports Seven Historic Theatres at Risk with Grants Totalling £60,000
April 11, 2023

Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 
Fringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring TourFringe Hit SHEWOLVES Will Embark on Spring Tour
April 7, 2023

After a hit run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, SHEWOLVES embarks on a spring tour of theatres, schools, and community venues, from 14 April - 22 May. Named one of The Stage's 'Best shows of 2022', SHEWOLVES is written by Sarah Middleton and directed by Hannah Stone. 
Photos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury TheatrePhotos: In Rehearsal With THE SIX OF CALAIS & RUTH By Pegasus Opera Staged At Susie Sainsbury Theatre
April 6, 2023

Pegasus Opera Company and Hagemann Rosenthal Associates presents a double bill The Six of Calais & Ruth at Susie Sainsbury Theatre, Royal Academy of Music, London, NW1 5HT. The productions will be staged on Friday 21 April 7.30pm, Saturday 22 April 7.30pm, Sunday 23 April 2.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal!
share