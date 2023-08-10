The British Hat Guild Hosts SHOWTIME FOR HATS Exhibit

The exhibit runs Monday 4th September - Friday 27th October 2023.

By: Aug. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 1 Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour Photo 3 Patrick Duffy, Tristan Gemmill & More to Star in TWELVE ANGRY MEN Tour
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 4 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company

The British Hat Guild Hosts SHOWTIME FOR HATS Exhibit

Showtime for Hats is a unique exhibition highlighting iconic headwear made for theatre, film, TV and opera, by milliners in The British Hat Guild. The exhibit runs Monday 4th September - Friday 27th October 2023 at Hat Works, 47 Guildford Street, Luton, LU1 2NQ.

All info and future information can be found on The British Hat Guild website at www.thebritishhatguild.org.uk/showtime-for-hats-exhibition. Details will soon be released about a ticketed panel discussion about using headwear in costume design for theatre and film - Saturday 14th October at 2pm. 

Showtime for Hats is a free exhibition less than 5 minutes walk from Luton train station. It is the first UK exhibition of its kind, focusing solely on hats for theatre, film, TV and opera. 

A celebration of the milliners and hatters in The British Hat Guild who create specialist headwear for this niche. A fantastic opportunity to see handcrafted original pieces made by the UKs finest hatmakers, many of them have been in the business for decades!
Headwear being exhibited includes Timothy Daltonʼs topper from ʻLicence To Killʼ (Lock & Co Hatters), Michele Pfeifferʼs stunning transparent lace hat from the film ʻCherieʼ (Sean Barrett), PaulKayeʼs felt trilby worn in ʻYear of The Rabbitʼ (Ellie Vallerini), Ian McKellenʼs extravagent panto hatfrom ʻMother Gooseʼ (Claire Strickland) and Eddie Redmayneʼs helmet from ʻCabaretʼ (Noel Stewart).



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Boiler Room announces the programme for its historic Boiler Room Southall event on 16th August. The multi-generational lineup pays tribute to the West London suburb's rich heritage of sound system culture, bhangra and rave.

2
Cast Revealed For the New Vics Revival of ASTLEYS ASTOUNDING ADVENTURES Photo
Cast Revealed For the New Vic's Revival of ASTLEY'S ASTOUNDING ADVENTURES

This autumn the New Vic brings its most spectacular show ever back to its in-the-round stage. New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins and Upswing Artistic Director Vicki Dela Amedume MBE will direct, following on from their successful collaboration on Olivier award-winning The Worst Witch.

3
Re/action Festival Comes to Leicester On August Bank Holiday Weekend Photo
Re/action Festival Comes to Leicester On August Bank Holiday Weekend

On 26 and 27 August, the first-ever Re/action Festival explores Creativity for the Climate, focusing on people and communities coming together to create small changes that add up to make a big difference.

4
New Shows at Pyramid Put Autism and ADHD In The Spotlight Photo
New Shows at Pyramid Put Autism and ADHD In The Spotlight

Two shows celebrating neurodiversity are coming to Pyramid Arts Centre later this year. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight Video
First Look at THE SHARK IS BROKEN, Opening Tonight
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Importance of Being...Earnest?
Belgrade Theatre (11/02-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Woodhill
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/19-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas: England & Son
The North Wall Arts Centre (10/04-10/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You