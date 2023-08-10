The British Hat Guild Hosts SHOWTIME FOR HATS Exhibit

Showtime for Hats is a unique exhibition highlighting iconic headwear made for theatre, film, TV and opera, by milliners in The British Hat Guild. The exhibit runs Monday 4th September - Friday 27th October 2023 at Hat Works, 47 Guildford Street, Luton, LU1 2NQ.

All info and future information can be found on The British Hat Guild website at www.thebritishhatguild.org.uk/showtime-for-hats-exhibition. Details will soon be released about a ticketed panel discussion about using headwear in costume design for theatre and film - Saturday 14th October at 2pm.

Showtime for Hats is a free exhibition less than 5 minutes walk from Luton train station. It is the first UK exhibition of its kind, focusing solely on hats for theatre, film, TV and opera.

A celebration of the milliners and hatters in The British Hat Guild who create specialist headwear for this niche. A fantastic opportunity to see handcrafted original pieces made by the UKs finest hatmakers, many of them have been in the business for decades!

Headwear being exhibited includes Timothy Daltonʼs topper from ʻLicence To Killʼ (Lock & Co Hatters), Michele Pfeifferʼs stunning transparent lace hat from the film ʻCherieʼ (Sean Barrett), PaulKayeʼs felt trilby worn in ʻYear of The Rabbitʼ (Ellie Vallerini), Ian McKellenʼs extravagent panto hatfrom ʻMother Gooseʼ (Claire Strickland) and Eddie Redmayneʼs helmet from ʻCabaretʼ (Noel Stewart).