The Brit Fest Comes to Ashley Hall & Showground This July

The new year will welcome a brand-new, long-awaited, Summer music festival to the North-West, The Brit Fest is coming to Cheshire boasting an impressive line of the finest British music acts over three days.

It's recently been announced that Welsh music legend Bonnie Tyler will headline the Saturday evening line up. The family friendly festival has already created a huge buzz across the region and beyond with thousands already buying tickets. The announcement of Bonnie Tyler has boosted sales yet again as we reach 2024, the year of the festival.

The Brit Fest Cheshire boasts an outstanding line-up of live music from artists hailing from the shores of Great Britain, taking place from Friday 5 to Sunday 7 July 2024 in the grounds of Ashley Hall & Showground in Altrincham. In addition to the impressive live music programme, the event will also showcase a real celebration of British culture, the arts, fashion, food and drink, and classic cars – making the festival stand-out as a unique event.

The day-by-day schedule of acts for the main stage was announced late last year, opening the festival on Friday 5th July are Scouting for Girls, Cast, The Feeling, Starsailor, Lottery Winners, Reef, Dodgy, Chris Helme and Mike Joyce.

On Saturday 6th July are Bonnie Tyler, Kim Wilde, Nik Kershaw, Deniece Pearson Voice Of Five Star, Real Thing, Paul Young, Sonia, T'Pau, Owen Paul and Hot Chocolate.

Finally on Sunday 7th July are Heather Small, Fleur East, Tunde Baiyewu from The Lighthouse Family, Toploader, The Bluetones, The Christians, The South, Cassidy Janson, Matt Ford's Big Band and Neeve Zahra. Making this an unparalleled music line-up for a brand-new festival.

Popular TV and Radio presenters Jenny Powell and Mike Toolan will host the live acts on the main stage at the event in July.

You can now even stay on site as organisers have announced three levels of accommodation to really enhance your festival experience, making it a weekend to remember, there are options of bring your own tent camping, luxury glamping and spaces for your own live-in vehicle available. Full details are listed on the website, or you can email info@thebritfest.co.uk.

Olivier nominated brothers Anthony and Edward Prophet are the organisers behind The Brit Fest.

They said: “We have already entered the year of the festival and its full steam ahead as one of the most anticipated music festivals is less than 6 months away. The festival is truly making its mark as a key festival in the region for 2024 and we can't wait to open the doors and for ticket holders to see the effort that's been put in to make it a weekend to remember.

“You can already see the incredible line-up we have programmed over the 3 days but we are also creating a fantastic festival village along with a live-in accommodation option of camping, glamping and bring your own motorhome. It's going to be something very special, and tickets have already exceeded our expectations.”

In addition to a full programme of live music, the festival will boast an entire weekend of fun activities to keep the family entertained spanning the 100-acre site. Attractions include vintage fairground, white knuckle rides, free family cinema, woodcraft and whittling, food and drink festival, artisan market, garden party, festival village green, wellness in the wild with yoga, classic cars, as well as a chance to meet Team GB athletes and the Extreme Mountain Bike Show.

The Brit Fest is sponsored by Myerson and Partners are ABC+ Warranty, Delta Hotels and Camden Town Brewery.

Visit www.thebritfest.co.uk to sign up for the latest updates and show information.