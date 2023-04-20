TWICE NIGHTLY UK Tour Opens Next Week

A sparkling new stage musical about the golden age of variety theatre, set in the 1930's is hitting the road from next week touring venues across the north.

After premiering and captivating audiences at Liverpool Theatre Festival, winning best new production, Twice Nightly will open for three nights at Liverpool's Royal Court from 27-29 April before heading to the new Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot, the historic Victoria Hall in Settle, Theatre On The Steps in Bridgnorth, Gladstone Theatre in Wirral, Middlesborough Theatre and finishing at Blackpool Grand.

Twice Nightly is a brand-new musical comedy brought to you by Bill Elms Productions (Something About George/Judy & Liza) and the newly formed Frame This Presents, written by, choreographed, and starring Maria Lovelady as Madge and Michael Alan-Bailey as Don, also featuring Roy Carruthers as The Great Wally and the voice of Joe Pasquale as The Beak. The show is directed by Waleed Hammad and with original music and score by Jessica Dives.

It's 1931 and variety is the spice of life. Liverpool's theatres are sizzling with the hottest star turns of the day and there's something for every taste! Don and Madge, a song and dance double act, are living the sweet life... until things turn sour. A night they can't remember finds them in hot water and if they want to be back on stage for their second show, they must act fast! Tales of a bolshy parrot, a Strong Man and The Great Wally all add to the flavour, but the imposing pandemic of cinema makes the duo stew over what life in the theatre means to them. Featuring original songs and celebrating theatre's golden years, this homemade comedy will leave you wanting second helpings!

A weekly podcast of the same name also accompanies the show which has regular interviews and chats about all things Variety theatre, from the beginnings of music hall to modern day cabaret. Guests have included Anne Reid, comedian Joe Pasquale and The Chase star Jenny Ryan. https://anchor.fm/twicenightlythepodcast

Liverpool-born actors Maria Lovelady and Michael Alan Bailey created the Twice Nightly in 2021 and also star in the show, Maria is best known for playing Helen Forrester in Twopence to Cross The Mersey and By The Waters Of Liverpool and Michael has recently performed in The Wizard Of Oz and Masquerade.

Maria and Michael said "It has been a real privilege, when writing a show about Variety Theatre, to have the support and contribution from one of the best and most loved variety performers in the country. Joe doesn't only bring his voice and hilarious personality to the production, but everything that 'Twice Nightly' celebrates."

Actor and comedian Joe Pasquale said "I loved the script as soon as I read it and it is an absolute pleasure to be part of this hilarious new musical, if only in voice. Maria and Michael are a talented pair, come along and see it, you are in for a treat, this is a show I believe will go far."

Producer Bill Elms commented: "I loved this new musical from the very first time it performed at Liverpool Theatre Festival's new works event and winning best production which secured a slot for a second showing at the main festival. Audiences love the show, it's a great piece of writing and a wonderful score. I am really pleased to be co-producing the show and ensure it is seen across the UK, starting with a short tour in Spring and with further dates in the planning."

Tour Dates

LIVERPOOL - Royal Court - Studio

Thu 27 - Sat 29 April - 2.30pm/7.30pm

www.liverpoolsroyalcourt.com

PRESCOT - Shakespeare North Playhouse - Garden

Sat 6 - Sun 7 May - Sat -2pm/6pm, Sun 4pm

www.shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk

SETTLE - Victoria Hall

Thu 11 May - 7.30pm

www.settlevictoriahall.org.uk

BRIDGNORTH - Theatre On The Steps

Fri 12 May - 7.30pm

www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk

WIRRAL - The Gladstone Theatre

Sat 20 May - 7.30pm

www.gladstonetheatre.org.uk

MIDDLESBOROUGH - Middlesborough Theatre

Thu 25 May - 7.30pm

www.middlesbroughtheatre.co.uk

BLACKPOOL - Blackpool Grand - Studio

Sat 27 May - 2.30pm/7.30pm

www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk