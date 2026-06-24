TWELFTH NIGHT, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS & JACK AND THE BEANSTALK to Return to Kew Gardens

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The Australian Shakespeare Company will return to Kew Gardens this summer to bring world-class outdoor theatre to the heart of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. With over 40 years of pioneering theatre at unique venues, the ASC present exciting, accessible, contemporary productions of Shakespeare and children's classics to audiences of all generations.

This summer they bring an “eventful” evening production of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by the ASC's Artistic Director Glenn Elston, Keneth Grahame's whimsical The Wind In The Willows, directed by Otis Elston, and completing this year's line-up and making its UK debut is the magical Jack And The Beanstalk, directed by Dennis Manahan.

Glenn Elston has said, “There is nothing more rewarding than watching families come together to laugh, play, and create lifelong memories through live theatre. At Theatre on Kew this season, we're inviting audiences of all ages to step into magical worlds—whether that's climbing sky-high adventures in Jack And The Beanstalk, splashing through mischief and friendship with The Wind In The Willows, or delighting in the romance and comedy of Twelfth Night.

I love seeing young audiences arrive dressed as their favourite characters, ready to sing, laugh and be part of the story, while older children and adults alike discover the joy of immersive, interactive storytelling.

Each of these productions has been crafted to celebrate imagination, humour and the shared experience of theatre, and I can't wait to see Kew come alive with the energy, creativity and wonder of audiences enjoying these shows together in such a beautiful setting.”

Tickets to all performances include entry into Kew Gardens, so audiences can enjoy an idyllic day exploring Kew's 320 acres followed by a theatrical production in the sunshine or under the stars.

Alongside the event, families can explore popular attractions around Kew Gardens including the Children's Garden, Treetop Walkway, the Henry Moore: Monumental Nature Family Trail and Tom Gates EPIC Adventure(the latter running from 18 July to 31 August).

TWELFTH NIGHT

25 July – 30 August 2026

Laugh yourself silly as the Australian Shakespeare Company continues its much-heralded tradition of “Shakespeare Under the Stars at Kew Gardens” to bring one of the bard's most beloved comedies, Twelfth Night to the grounds this summer.

A “wonderful show, built around an engine of brilliant performances” (Australian Arts Review) this production promises a night of laughter, love and lyrical mayhem for audiences of all ages.

Meet Sir Toby Belch – the man believed to have invented partying; Sir Andrew Aguecheek – dispossessed of any intelligence and naturally silly; Malvolio – a power-hungry puritan who falls from a great moral height when pushed by Sir Toby; and Maria – the housemaid who outwits Malvolio and house-trains Sir Toby. Then there's Viola, the shipwrecked girl who cross-dresses as a boy to find work, Olivia, the grieving noblewoman who rejects one suitor only to fall for another in disguise, and Orsino, the lovesick Duke whose heart changes course when truth and identity collide.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS

18 July – 23 August

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of Glenn Elston's critically acclaimed production of Kenneth Grahame's classic tale of life on the riverbank, The Wind And The Willows. A favourite for all generations, this is interactive theatre at its very best.

A rollicking yet gentle adventure follows best friends Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter and, of course, the arrogant, vain and hilarious Toad.

Set against the magical backdrop of the lake, this critically acclaimed outdoor production is filled with colourful characters, music, song and laughter.

Young audience members are invited to join the fun as the Head Chief Rabbit transforms them into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose, before they take part in the riverbank adventure, full of laughs and surprises along the way.

Directed by Otis Elston and adapted by Glenn Elston

Suitable for all ages – from 3 to 103 years old!

JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

18 July – 23 August

The Australian Shakespeare Company brings the legend of Glenn Elstons adaptation of Jack and the Beanstalk to Kew this summer for its UK premiere.

Presented in a relaxed picnic theatre style with all the charm of a classic pantomime, this delightfully interactive, laugh-out-loud production invites audiences of all ages to join the adventure.

Giggle at the Goose on the Loose, hunt for the Golden Eggs, meet the Fairy Godmother, enjoy the Magic Harp, sing along with Daisy the Cow, and help Jack defeat the Giant once and for all.

Directed by Dennis Manahan, adapted by Glenn Elston OAM, with original music by Paul Norton and choreography by Sue Ellen Shook.

Age recommendation: 2 and up!

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