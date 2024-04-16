[TITLE OF SHOW] Will Return to London in July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A one night only production of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit ‘[title of show]’ by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen will be performed this July. Directed by Taylor Jay (EDGES, Ordinary Days) with Musical Direction by Ben Ward (Island Song, You and I) and Marketing by Tuckshop Ltd and Samuel Seventeen Social. Casting to be announced shortly.

The performances are on 3 July at 7pm and 9pm.

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends Susan, Heidi and Larry on the eighty-eight. With the cast in place, Jeff and Hunter begin a conversation about what to write about. Eventually, Jeff suggests they write about what to write about. They make a pact to write up until the festival's deadline and dream about the show changing their lives. [title of show] -- taken from the space on the festival's application form which asks for the "[title of show]" -- follows Hunter and Jeff and their friends on their journey through the gauntlet of creative self-expression. In the span of 90 minutes they write and perform their show at the festival and learn lessons about themselves as people, friends and artists.

Music & Lyrics by Jeff Bowen and Book by Hunter Bell

[TITLE OF SHOW] is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Ltd. www.concordtheatricals.co.uk

[title of show] was originally produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Roy Miller, Laura Camien, Kris Stewart, Vineyard Theatre and LAMS Productions at the Lyceum Theatre, where it opened on July 17, 2008.

Originally produced by the Vineyard Theatre, New York City, February 2006. [title of show] was originally presented by Bridge Club Productions at the 2004 New York Musical Theatre Festival.

